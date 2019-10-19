San Luis Obispo Windshield Repair Specialist Releases Windshield Care Tips

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The season of road-bugs and dust on vehicle windshields is about to give way to the season of frosty, icy, rain coated and fogged-up windows. The San Luis Obispo windshield repair experts at Cal State Auto & Truck Glass have some tips to help drivers keep their windshields in good condition in any weather.

Along with keeping bugs, rain and wind out of the car (or truck), windshields are an important part of a vehicle's structure. The windshield provides structural stability and strength and helps protect passengers in a collision. They protect against the sun's rays, keep noise level down and help maintain comfortable interior temperatures.

Taking care of your windshield is a safety practice and protects your investment in your vehicle. Driving while trying to see through cracks, streaks, bugs, dust, and fogged-up windows is not safe. A clean and undamaged windshield is critical and in certain conditions, is the law in California.

Here are some tips to help:

Keeping the windshield clean is important for both safety and protection. Remove road grime and dirt with non-ammonia cleaners, outside and inside. Ammonia-based and abrasive cleaners can scratch and cause tint films to peel.

Use good quality windshield wipers and change them every six to 12 months.

Use a windshield washer fluid that is appropriate for the climate. If you buy a concentrate, mix it according to the instructions. Check the fluid level regularly.

Inspect the windshield for chips, cracks, or tiny white spots called micro-pits that can develop from airborne particles. Get small chips and cracks repaired right away before they get bigger.

To defrost icy windows, start the vehicle and turn on the heater and set it for "defrost." opening the windows a little helps exchange humid interior air that causes fogging for dryer exterior air. Instead of scraping, use a solution of 2/3 cup of Isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and 1/3 cup of water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the window and wipe. Alcohol freezes at -138 degrees, so the solution can be stored in the vehicle so it's handy when needed.

Get rid of those annoying fogged-up windows by turning on the air conditioner, turning air circulation off, and slightly open the windows. This might seem backward, but the air conditioning helps dry the interior air faster, while the air circulation just recycles humid air that is fogging up the windows. Cracking the windows helps exchange interior humid air for dryer exterior air and speeds up the defogging process.

If the windshield is damaged, have it repaired as soon as possible. Do-it-yourself windshield repair kits are available but professionals have more sophisticated tools and the best resins for a satisfactory repair. Replace damaged windshields that cannot be repaired.

Most auto glass companies have mobile services and Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has both mobile and in-shop service. The San Luis Obispo windshield repair company works with all makes and models of vehicles, accepts most insurance, and provides free estimates. The experienced staff can answer most questions about windshield repair or replacement and can also help complete and process the insurance claim.

Cal State Auto & Truck Glass

8996 La Linia Ave

Atascadero, CA 93422

(805) 238-3884

This press release is by San Luis Obispo Internet marketing company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

SOURCE Cal State Auto & Truck Glass