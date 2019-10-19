+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 09:00:00

San Luis Obispo Windshield Repair Specialist Releases Windshield Care Tips

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The season of road-bugs and dust on vehicle windshields is about to give way to the season of frosty, icy, rain coated and fogged-up windows. The San Luis Obispo windshield repair experts at Cal State Auto & Truck Glass have some tips to help drivers keep their windshields in good condition in any weather.

Along with keeping bugs, rain and wind out of the car (or truck), windshields are an important part of a vehicle's structure. The windshield provides structural stability and strength and helps protect passengers in a collision. They protect against the sun's rays, keep noise level down and help maintain comfortable interior temperatures.

Taking care of your windshield is a safety practice and protects your investment in your vehicle. Driving while trying to see through cracks, streaks, bugs, dust, and fogged-up windows is not safe. A clean and undamaged windshield is critical and in certain conditions, is the law in California.

Here are some tips to help:

  • Keeping the windshield clean is important for both safety and protection. Remove road grime and dirt with non-ammonia cleaners, outside and inside. Ammonia-based and abrasive cleaners can scratch and cause tint films to peel.
  • Use good quality windshield wipers and change them every six to 12 months.
  • Use a windshield washer fluid that is appropriate for the climate. If you buy a concentrate, mix it according to the instructions. Check the fluid level regularly.
  • Inspect the windshield for chips, cracks, or tiny white spots called micro-pits that can develop from airborne particles. Get small chips and cracks repaired right away before they get bigger.
  • To defrost icy windows, start the vehicle and turn on the heater and set it for "defrost." opening the windows a little helps exchange humid interior air that causes fogging for dryer exterior air. Instead of scraping, use a solution of 2/3 cup of Isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and 1/3 cup of water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the window and wipe. Alcohol freezes at -138 degrees, so the solution can be stored in the vehicle so it's handy when needed.
  • Get rid of those annoying fogged-up windows by turning on the air conditioner, turning air circulation off, and slightly open the windows. This might seem backward, but the air conditioning helps dry the interior air faster, while the air circulation just recycles humid air that is fogging up the windows. Cracking the windows helps exchange interior humid air for dryer exterior air and speeds up the defogging process.
  • If the windshield is damaged, have it repaired as soon as possible. Do-it-yourself windshield repair kits are available but professionals have more sophisticated tools and the best resins for a satisfactory repair. Replace damaged windshields that cannot be repaired.

Most auto glass companies have mobile services and Cal State Auto & Truck Glass has both mobile and in-shop service. The San Luis Obispo windshield repair company works with all makes and models of vehicles, accepts most insurance, and provides free estimates. The experienced staff can answer most questions about windshield repair or replacement and can also help complete and process the insurance claim.

Cal State Auto & Truck Glass
8996 La Linia Ave
Atascadero, CA 93422
(805) 238-3884

This press release is by San Luis Obispo Internet marketing company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

 

SOURCE Cal State Auto & Truck Glass

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Gold nach Brexit-Deal unter Druck
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
18.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein: Aktienrückkaufprogramm gestartet
KW 42: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Investor warnt vor 30-Prozent-Crash beim Bitcoin
Auch eine Legende macht Fehler: Diese Aktien hätte Warren Buffett besser behalten
Johnson & Johnson ruft 'Baby Powder' wegen Asbestrisiken zurück - Aktie gibt ab
Credit Suisse führt Negativzinsen für Vermögende ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es Freitag bergab. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB