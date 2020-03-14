San Luis Obispo Wedding Rental Company Releases A Checklist For Event Planners

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planning ahead for a wedding, a party or any event helps reduce stress and having a checklist is one way to know exactly what has been done. All About Events, the San Luis Obispo wedding rentals company, recently released a checklist to help hosts and hostesses, brides and grooms, and professional event planners get through those last hectic weeks before the big event.

The ability to rent everything needed for a great party, from the dance floor to the silverware, even a mobile suite, frees the planner from worrying about the venue. Venues are often booked months, if not up to a year in advance. Missing that window for the first choice venue doesn't have to mean the choices are limited when you have access to a full-service professional event supplier.



What if the top choices for venues don't have kitchen or catering services?

What if the top choices don't have enough seating?

What if the top choices don't have outdoor shelter or seating?

What if the top choice is not even in or near a building?

Why be limited by a venue's lack of amenities?

Here is a list of the top supplies and furnishings needed for a wedding reception, family and friends reunion, corporate event or a big backyard barbecue:

Tents and umbrellas for shade and shelter

Tables and chairs

China

Flatware

Linens

Glassware

Catering equipment

Serving ware

Lighting

A bar

Dance floor and staging

Even before starting the "great venue search" for a party or wedding, call a rental company like San Luis Obispo's All About Events to discover what is available before calling venues. Knowing what your resources are ahead of time eliminates frustration if the top venue choices are not available.

Experience is important. A rental company that has years of event planning experience and very familiar with local venues in addition to a wide variety of equipment is going to be the most helpful.

All About Events has received the WeddingWire 2020 Couples Choice Award, its sixth award from WeddingWire, the California Wedding Magazine awards for the past five years, plus numerous other awards. Check out the "Gallery" and "2020 LookBook" on the All About Events website then give them a call to get your planning list started.

All About Events

2702 Ramada Drive,

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 239-7777

This press release is by Paso Robles advertising and online marketing company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

SOURCE All About Events