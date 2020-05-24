24.05.2020 09:00:00

San Luis Obispo Electricians Announce National Electrical Safety Month

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- May is National Electrical Safety Month and Electricraft, Inc., the San Luis Obispo electricians, want the public to know what safety resources are available. Every year during National Electrical Safety Month, the nonprofit Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) launches an education campaign to inform the public about safety steps that can reduce the number of electrically-related accidents and injuries.

The ESFI reports that annually, electrical problems account for "35,000 home fires, 1130 injuries and 500 deaths and $1.4 billion in property damage." The national safety campaign helps bring awareness to electrical safety issues and provides a number of safety resources. The 2020 campaign focuses on home electrical safety.

The resources available on the ESFI website include:

  • Information about general home electrical safety such as the warning signs of an overloaded electrical system and how to avoid overloading circuits.
  • Home safety devices that can help bring a home up to electrical code and improve safety.
  • Safe use of extension cords and surge protectors
  • Childproofing
  • Electrical safety while working from home

Also included is an extensive collection of free educational and media outreach materials that can be downloaded for use in the home, schools and community safety programs.

Safety has always been at the forefront for the San Luis Obispo electrical company. Serving the local community since it was founded 1984, Electricraft prides itself on providing a safe work environment for all concerned. All of the staff receives regular safety training to stay up-to-date on safe electrical procedures, all new laws and equipment, in order to focus on ensuring the safety of our customers and staff. A safe work site is a key component of Electricraft's standard procedures.

Along with the company's safety training and practices, Electricraft regularly adds to its library of public information with articles such as "Kids and electric safety," "The care and training of extension cords," and Holiday safety. Visit Electricraft's website often for safety information as well as about solar installations and solar energy.

Electricraft encourages homeowners, renters and business owners to regularly examine extension cords, appliance cords, electric outlets and other electrical components for signs of wear, discoloration, loose connections, and exposed wires. Other safety practices include:

  • Knowing how to shut off the power in the event of an emergency
  • Sparks, an odd smell or smoke coming from an electrical outlet or wire could be an emergency. Shut off the power. Call 911 for smoke and flames. Call an electrician as soon as possible. Electricraft is available 24-hours, 7 days a week for emergencies by calling the after-hours emergency number: (805) 431-2554.
  • Get a professional electrical inspection on a regular basis
  • Don't overload household or business electrical circuits
  • Avoid do-it-yourself electrical projects

From the first phone call through the final inspection, Electricraft provides the best electrical and solar services on the Central Coast for any size project. The company commitment to every customer is to provide superior quality service and complete satisfaction, on time and at a fair price.

The breadth of experience and training possessed by each member of the Electricraft team means that the best electrician or solar installer is available for any phase of any project. The talents that each team member brings to the company contributes to Electricraft's versatility and successful completion of varied and challenging projects.

Electricraft, Inc.
200 Suburban Rd., Suite A
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 544-8224

This press release is by Paso Robles Marketing and SEO company Access Publishing, 806 9th Street, #2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

 

SOURCE Electricraft, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
22.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
22.05.20
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
22.05.20
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Depot von George Soros: So hat sich der Investor im ersten Quartal 2020 positioniert
Nächste Corona-Pleite: US-Autovermieter Hertz meldet Insolvenz an
Deutsche Bank-Experte: "Im Vergleich zu Anleihen sind Aktien günstig bewertet"
Credit Suisse-Chef will Coronakrise ohne Verlust zu machen meistern
Logistikunternehmer Kühne erwartet harte Einschnitte bei Kühne + Nagel
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Fans müssen sich gedulden: Elon Musk verschiebt Teslas "Battery Day" erneut
Noch kein Lufthansa-Deal - Altmaier: Staatsbeteiligung vorübergehend
Goldman Sachs: Auch dieser Rohstoff könnte es neben Öl schwer haben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - DAX zum Sitzungsende wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger blieen in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB