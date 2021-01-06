SMI 10’673 -0.2%  SPI 13’276 -0.3%  Dow 30’391.6000 0.6%  DAX 13’791 1.0%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’584 1.0%  Gold 1’931.4000 -0.9%  Bitcoin 30’625 2.6%  Dollar 0.8768 -0.2%  Öl 53.6 0.1% 
06.01.2021 13:45:00

San Jose, Boston, and Denver Top LendingTree's Ranking of Popular Metros for Millennial Homebuyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennials make up the largest group of homebuyers in the United States, surpassing members of older (and wealthier) generations like Generation X and baby boomers. While the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into Millennial homebuying plans, many members of this generation are still looking to take advantage of near record-low mortgage rates to buy a home.

Location is typically a primary factor to consider when buying a home, but the pandemic has affected many aspects of the U.S. economy including various industries and local job markets.   For its annual report, LendingTree analyzed mortgage purchase requests made on the LendingTree platform across the nation's 50 largest metros from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, 2020 to better understand where the largest homebuying cohort is interested in purchasing a home.  Nationally, 51% of total mortgage purchase requests were made by the Millennial generation in this time period.

Key Findings

  • San Jose, Calif., Boston and Denver are the metros where millennials make up the largest share of purchase requests. In San Jose, 61.79% of purchase requests came from millennials. In Boston and Denver, the numbers are 59.09% and 59.07%, respectively.
  • Las Vegas, Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix have the lowest percentages of millennials making purchase requests among the metros. Millennials made just 42.58% of the purchase requests in Las Vegas, 44.54% in Tampa and 46.33% of the purchase requests in Phoenix, indicating these metros may not be that popular with millennials.
  • Millennial homebuyers in San Francisco, San Jose, Calif. and New York City are the oldest in our study. The average age for these three areas was 32.10 years old, about half a year older than the average 31.57 across all 50 of the largest metros in the country. Since these metros are so expensive, millennials likely need to spend more time saving before they're ready to buy a house.
  • Salt Lake City, Buffalo, N.Y. and Detroit are the metros with the youngest millennial homebuyers. The average age for these three areas was 31.03 years old. 
  • San Jose, Calif., San Francisco and New York City are markets where potential millennial homebuyers had the highest average credit scores. The average credit score for these three areas combined was 721. By comparison, the average credit score for millennial homebuyers across the 50 largest metros in the country was 669. 
  • Memphis, Tenn., Virginia Beach, Va. and Birmingham, Ala., had the lowest average credit scores. Credit scores in these three areas were approximately 638, 639 and 640, respectively.

 

Top 10 Most Popular Metros for Millennial Homebuying


Rank

Metro

% of
Purchase
Requests
(millennials)

Avg Age of
Potential
Buyers
(millennials)

Avg
Requested
Loan Amount
(millennials)

Avg Down
Payment
(millennials)

Avg Credit
Score
(millennials)

1

San Jose, CA

61.79%

32.12

$704,318

$158,040

730

2

Boston, MA

59.09%

31.48

$416,267

$78,062

705

3

Denver, CO

59.07%

31.25

$354,433

$56,937

691

4

Minneapolis, MN

58.76%

31.2

$252,163

$38,833

684

5

Buffalo, NY

58.44%

31.14

$153,411

$24,020

661

6

San Francisco, CA

58.30%

32.22

$676,344

$153,562

728

7

Salt Lake City, UT

57.98%

30.8

$310,702

$47,250

690

8

Austin, TX

57.34%

31.41

$288,461

$47,940

687

9

Pittsburgh, PA

57.28%

31.24

$172,270

$26,978

659

10

New York, NY

57.26%

31.96

$402,618

$80,233

705

For the full ranking, please visit https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/most-popular-cities-millennial-homebuyers/.

Methodology
LendingTree analyzed mortgage requests and offers for borrowers ages 24 to 39 across the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 15, 2020, along with requests from the total population of mortgage seekers based on the property location.

The metro rankings were generated by looking at the percentage of total purchase mortgage requests received by LendingTree from borrowers in the millennial generation. The larger the share of requests from millennials, the higher ranking a metro received.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, customized recommendations to improve credit health, and notification when there are opportunities to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC, is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan@LendingTreeNews.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-jose-boston-and-denver-top-lendingtrees-ranking-of-popular-metros-for-millennial-homebuyers-301201511.html

SOURCE LendingTree.com

