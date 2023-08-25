Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.08.2023 00:30:00

SAN FRANCISCO ZOO TEAMSTERS WIN LANDMARK AGREEMENT

Nearly 100 Workers Secure Wage Increases and Protections

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than eight months of negotiations and days before a potential strike, workers at the San Francisco Zoo represented by Teamsters Local 856 voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new four-year contract. Local 856 represents nearly 100 dedicated and passionate workers at the San Francisco Zoo, including animal keepers, dieticians, guest services workers, EVS workers, office assistants, accounting clerks, gardeners, and maintenance workers.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Nothing was given to us. The improvements in this contract were won by the unwavering support of each and every one of our members," said Katy Tordsen, an animal keeper at the San Francisco Zoo. "Together, we won record wage increases and protections, but most importantly, dignity and respect on the job."

"San Francisco Zoo Teamsters exemplify the power of solidarity and collective action," said Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 856. "They have proven that when we stand together, we can win strong contracts at the bargaining table."

"This contract is a huge win for our members, underscoring the vital role our members play in the operation of the San Francisco Zoo," said Corey Hallman, a Local 856 union representative. "Their expertise and dedication create lifelong memories for guests from here in San Francisco and across the globe." 

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents over 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-zoo-teamsters-win-landmark-agreement-301910425.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856

