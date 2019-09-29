San Francisco Dental Implant Center Announces Updates to Page on Cost of Dental Implants in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco Dental Implant Center, the Bay Area leader in providing affordable dental implants, is proud to announce an update to its informational page on the cost of dental implants in Northern California. San Francisco residents can find managing a personal budget challenging. Replacing teeth or denture might appear out of the question. Local Bay ARea residents concerned about price can find budget-friendly solutions to getting the dental implants they need.

"People outside the Bay Area might think everyone living here is healthy, wealthy, and wise, and have no worries about paying their bills, but we know otherwise," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, chief oral surgeon of San Francisco Dental Implants. "Many of our patients come to see us but are concerned about the cost of dental implants. We have a top-notch team ready to support them with budget-friendly options with financing available. No one should have to worry about the cost of fixing their teeth and improving their health."

San Francisco Dental Implant Center's fall update to the "cost of dental implants" is available at https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/cost-of-dental-implants/. The price of fixing teeth or replacing dentures can worry so-called "affluent" San Francisco residents. An easy-to-manage payment plan can help ease anxiety. The first step to learning about dental implants, including "teeth-in-a-day" can start by scheduling a consultation. Interested parties can use the booking form at https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/free-consultation/. To review SF Dental Implants full suite of oral surgery services, visit the "sister" website at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com.

DENTAL IMPLANT COSTS VS. QUALITY: BAY AREA SURGEON HELPS RESIDENTS PUT WORRIES ASIDE

Here is the background on this release. A common misconception about Bay Area residents could include the idea every local resident is wealthy. The assumption that only rich people can afford high housing prices and high-tech jobs could be a reason. The reality for many San Francisco natives can be quite the opposite. Middle-aged residents on a fixed income or working families struggling to pay for a home are live in the Bay Area as well. A tight monthly budget might leave little room for extra expenses. A local resident could hesitate to fix missing teeth due to dental implant costs.

People living in the San Francisco region can struggle to manage personal finances like everyone else. Extra medical costs can eat away at a monthly budget and quickly in the 'red' financially. The idea of finding cheap implants might be out of the question. Instead, a resident struggling with bad teeth might feel priced out.

Bay Area residents concerned about dental implant costs might find high-quality implants are within financial reach. Replacing a single tooth or paying for teeth-in-a-day can be managed via an affordable monthly payment plan. For these reasons, San Francisco Dental Implants announces an update to the "cost of dental implants" page for Fall.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO DENTAL IMPLANT CENTER

San Francisco Dental Implant Center, under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, focuses on the placement and restoration of dental implants, making it among the top-rated dental implant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Rabinovich is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of dental implants. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering dental implant treatments. The cost of dental implants in the Bay Area can be easy to manage with payment plans available. San Francisco Dental Implant Center serves the San Francisco Bay Area, including Marin County areas such as Tiburon, Sausalito, and Mill Valley.

