30.03.2021 13:55:00

San Francisco-Based Designer Launches Eponymous Luxury Jewelry Line, Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, designer and founder Erin Flynn formally launches her eponymous luxury jewelry brand, Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry. Inspired by celebrating life's moments, her debut collections – Megawatt, Champagne Bubbles and Defining Lines – make up a daily jewelry wardrobe of rings, bracelets, earrings, pendants and necklaces. For clients seeking custom pieces to capture specific visions or self-expressions, Flynn will also offer commissioned designs and consulting.

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry celebrates women who celebrate life.

Intended to be worn everyday, my collections and custom pieces celebrate women who celebrate life and all its moments.

"My collections and custom pieces celebrate women who celebrate all that life has to offer – the milestone events and all the moments in between," said Erin Flynn, Founder & Designer of Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry. "The jewelry is meant to be worn every day, evoke smiles and become part of the unique story of each woman who wears it."

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry collections are timeless, but playful designs that signify love and warmth. Most pieces are available in yellow, white and rose gold. All Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry is comprised of ethically sourced gems and metals. The collections include:

  • Champagne Bubbles — Characterized by diamonds imagined as effervescent groups of rising bubbles and elegantly surrounded by gold, the collection includes a necklace, pendant necklace and hoop and pin drop earrings.
     
  • Megawatt — The collection showcases unique marquis diamonds patterned and paired with nestled diamonds for unparalleled sparkles in a circle pendant, V necklace, ring, tennis bracelet and stud earrings.
     
  • Defining Lines — Strong, clean, high-polish lines alternate with distinctive texture, for an elevated daily collection that includes a pendant necklace, stud earrings and a ring with or without diamonds.

In addition to her collections, Flynn has defined a three-step process that allows her to understand clients' desires and create bespoke designs that represent their individuality. Her process includes personal consultation, customized design and final production of personal pieces.

"Whether designing custom jewelry, reimagining heirloom pieces or bringing to life designs in my core collections, my work is inspired by an ethos of celebrating the moments and milestones that are both mundane and unconventional, rather than prescribed by an arbitrary life playbook," said Flynn. "I believe everyone's story should be celebrated, every day."

Flynn learned to make jewelry in her 20s with her artistic mother. Her first meaningful project was handcrafting earrings for her bridesmaids, which is when her dream to start her own jewelry line was firmly planted. A couple decades and corporate jobs later, Flynn left her successful career in investment banking to live out her personal and business mantra of "always start with yes," by creating her line of everyday luxury pieces. Flynn makes decisions with her heart first and has always prioritized experiences and passions over paths of preconceived hallmarks. She intends for her pieces to carry that spirit, marking the passage of time and celebrating personal moments for her collectors in a way that only their own lives can.

For more information about Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, visit www.erinflynnjewelry.com.

About Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry:  
Erin Flynn believes luxury should be experienced in the everyday moments. Launched in 2021, Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry celebrates women who celebrate life. Her elegant pieces are personal classics that commemorate the stories of those who wear them. The San Francisco-based designer is living out her personal mantra of "always start with a yes," and creating ethically sourced luxury jewelry collections and commissioned pieces for daily wear. Get to know Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry at www.erinflynnjewelry.com or on social media @erinflynnjewelry.

Media Contact:
Tiny Mighty Communications
Zoe Chichelo
zchichelo@tinymightyco.com 

Erin Flynn unveils three collections - Megawatt, Champagne Bubbles and Defining Lines - and custom jewelry options with her label that celebrates women, celebrating life. Pictured L-R, Top to Bottom: Defining Lines Stud Earrings, Champagne Bubbles Pindrop Earrings, Megawatt Circle Pendant.

Founder & Designer Erin Flynn launches eponymous luxury jewelry line, Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry.

Erin Flynn unveils three collections - Megawatt, Champagne Bubbles and Defining Lines - and custom jewelry options with her label that celebrates women, celebrating life. Pictured: Megawatt Tennis Bracelet & Megawatt Ring.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-based-designer-launches-eponymous-luxury-jewelry-line-erin-flynn-fine-jewelry-301258064.html

SOURCE Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

