02.08.2020 20:15:00

San Diego Museum of Man Changes Its Name to 'Museum of Us'

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the San Diego Museum of Man publicly announces its new name: Museum of Us, formally adopted by the Board of Trustees on June 24, 2020.

A change to a more inclusive name was first considered in 1991. In 2017, the Board of Trustees felt a change in name should be considered again; especially as the Museum's mission and program strategy had significantly shifted. Once known for its academic exhibits focusing on ancient civilizations and human evolution, the Museum's offerings now delve into universal themes that cut across time and cultures.

"We are extremely excited to have a name that reflects our commitment to being a place that truth-tells and challenges, but does so from a place of love," says CEO, Micah Parzen.

The name change process took place over two-plus years, and was marked by extensive community involvement − including stakeholder meetings, surveys, and an interactive name change exhibit temporarily installed in the Museum's rotunda. The final selection was driven from a gender based equity perspective.

Museum of Us Trustee, Nora Taylor Jaffe, said "Changing our name corrects the exclusion of all who do not identify with the word Man, and welcomes folks to a place that's about "All of Us" - which also happens to be our new tagline."

The Museum of Us will use a transitional multi-part logo system for approximately one year as it completes the requirements for a full name change. This visual identity graphically illustrates the change from old to new name, and is based on the idea of a brand in motion. A combination of modern typography, handwriting, and silhouetted human figures represents the Museum's new public commitment to inclusiveness and being a force for positive social change.

For more information about the organization and the name change, please visit: http://www.museumofus.org

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF US
The Museum of Us is a new identity for a 100-plus-year-old institution located on the unceded ancestral homelands of the Kumeyaay people, in Balboa Park. The Museum's mission is "to inspire human connections by exploring the human experience." It does so by holding a place for many voices, especially those that have long been silenced or overlooked; and, its goal is for guests to leave with new perspectives on the world, so they can become agents for positive change.

 

SOURCE Museum of Us

