04.04.2020 01:00:00

San Diego Attorney to Provide No Cost Wills For Those In Need In Light of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In light of the potentially deadly virus (COVID-19) it may be a matter of urgency for many San Diegans to get their legal affairs in order. Kristina R Hess, lost her own father suddenly 12 years ago, and understands the shock of losing a loved one before his or her time. In the midst of a painful loss, the last thing the family wants to deal with is an estate with no legal planning that must go through the California Probate Court process. However, every day people pass away without setting up a living Trust or having executed other essential estate planning documents.

"For Californians with assets under $166,000 who do not own real estate, a will would be sufficient." Kristina further explains. "However, for those who own real estate or have assets over $166,000 then, a living trust is the way to go to avoid the San Diego Probate Courts upon death."

During the COVID-19 crisis, Ms. Hess' firm, KR Hess Law, PC has been working with clients remotely via video meetings and e-mail to establish their estate planning documents and then signing them with a mobile notary who maintains social distance, wears gloves and a protective face mask. California has not yet implemented remote notary procedures as other states have during this COVID-19 crisis. The offer to do a will at no cost is limited on first come first serve basis with limited number each month. The free offer does not include those who need a living trust or more advanced estate planning. The "No Cost Will Project" is a pro bono project of KR Hess Law, PC to help those in need with an essential service. "It is our way of doing what we can to help our local community during this time of crisis." Kristina R. Hess Estate attorney provided.

For more information about Kristina Hess' estate planning and probate services call: 858-461-6844 or http://www.KRHess.com. For those San Diegans who own real estate or have assets over the $166,000 threshold, Ms. Hess is offering complimentary video "Estate and Legacy Strategy Sessions" and she is also offering free estate planning education via webinar at http://www.truthseminar.com.

 

SOURCE KR Hess Law PC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.04.20
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
03.04.20
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
03.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Tesla-Aktie springt kurzfristig zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
KW 14: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB