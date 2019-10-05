San Clemente Vitality Center to Conduct Happy Gut Expo This Saturday October 5th

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Clemente Vitality, is pleased to announce that they will be having a Happy Gut Expo this Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at 647 Camino de Los Mares, Suite 220 San Clemente, CA. The vitality center is encouraging everyone to join them and learn more about gut health, how to nurture it, how to reclaim it and how it directly impacts the functioning of the brain. San Clemente Vitality will have numerous speakers who will inform, educate and answers every participant's questions.

A person's digestive system feeds the whole body. The brain prioritizes so whatever the human brain feels isn't necessary, it will suffer from lack of nutrition. That system will become symptomatic. Swelling throughout the body, cramping and gas, brain fog, "aging" sensations, aches, fatigue, and sluggishness are some of the symptoms of poor digestion. In fact, in the USA alone, poor nutrition isn't caused by undernourishment but rather results from consuming toxic chemicals, eating foods, which aren't "real" foods, and overeating.

The Happy Gut Expo will combine demonstrations, education, and entertainment to boost knowledge and establish awareness of different ways to strengthen gut health. In addition, both experts and specialists will be presenting to the community their own unique health products.

Specialist Dr. Burton Wagner is confident that this event will be useful for those people who will attend. He is currently in the business of assisting people in enhancing the quality of their lives through chiropractic and therapy.

Joint issues lead in billions of dollars lost annually in productivity, influencing individuals, families, companies, and communities. What San Clemente Vitality is providing could help people enhance their quality of life. This free event will be one of the many that will be held to enhance the wellness and health of the community. Dr. Wagner is thrilled to be a part of this venture.

"This is a wonderful chance to make informed decisions about everyone's wellness and health. We will present everyone with the tools and information to help them in accomplishing their goals," said Dr. Wagner. He also adds that this event is ideal for people who want to enhance their overall health and energy.

Dr. Wagner encourages everyone to reserve a spot as there are only a few more spots left. To reserve a spot, visit their page at HappyGutExpo.

About San Clemente Vitality

San Clemente Vitality is a family-owned and operated chiropractor service situated in San Clemente. The clinic's goal is to combine gentle chiropractic health care along with a holistic approach to cure their clients with an exclusive level of body-mind care. They offer respect and compassion while rendering superior quality care possible at the same time.

To learn more about San Clemente Vitality's Happy Gut Expo, call Dr. Burton Wagner at (949) 441-7755 or send him an email at drburton@spinalvitality.com. For more details about their services, visit their website at https://sanclementevitality.com/.

SOURCE San Clemente Vitality Center