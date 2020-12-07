SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’864 1.3%  Bitcoin 17’019 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8895 -0.2%  Öl 49.3 0.6% 

Samuel R. McCord, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel R. McCord, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law and acknowledgment of his work with Samuel R. McCord Attorney At Law.

Situated at 2151 Highland Ave #220, Samuel R.McCord Attorney At Law is a family-owned firm proudly serving the Birmingham communities. The firm has extensive experience in the United States Tax Court and specializes in matters relating to tax law, among others. Samuel McCord, Esq., partnered with his son, Samuel R. McCord Jr, Esq., to provide the highest standard of legal services.

Having accrued 44 years of providing legal counsel to businesses and individuals, Attorney McCord has garnered a laudable reputation for his remarkable contributions in civil and criminal tax litigation. He is licensed to practice law in the state of Alabama and Georgia. At his firm, he also handles cases in Corporate and Incorporation Partnership.

To prepare for his acclaimed career, Mr. McCord completed his undergraduate studies from the University of Alabama where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in 1973. Soon thereafter, he received his Juris Doctor degree from Samford University Cumberland School of Law in 1976 and he earned his LL.M Master of Laws in Taxation from William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 1977.

Remaining abreast of the latest legal developments, Mr. McCord remains active memberships with the Birmingham Bar Association and Alabama Bar Association.

As a testament to his success, Mr. McCord is recognized by Martindale Hubbell with a preeminent AV Rating.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samuel-r-mccord-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301187556.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

