|
12.07.2020 14:00:00
Samuel De Champlain Bridge will maintain its rainbow colours to honour the fallen and encourage vigilance
MONTREAL, July 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will continue to turn on its rainbow lights every Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the month of July.
"The Samuel De Champlain Bridge has become a symbol of hope across Greater Montreal in the face of COVID-19. I am pleased that the bridge will continue to display its rainbowlights every Sunday evening in July to honour our front-line workers and remember those we have lost. The lights are also a reminder to all of us to follow the guidance of our public health officials. Continue to take care of yourselves, your loved ones and your community."
— The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Website: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}