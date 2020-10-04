|
04.10.2020 14:00:00
Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Rainbow Lighting on Sundays in October as a Symbol of Solidarity and Vigilance
MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will continue to shine its rainbow lights on Sundays during the month of October from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to remind everyone of the importance of standing together in accordance with public health orders during this pandemic period.
"In the Greater Montreal area, and throughout the country, important steps have been taken to strengthen our communities and restart the economy as we adapt to the COVID-19 reality. As a symbol of our resilience, the rainbow lights on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit again for one hour every Sunday night in October. Stay strong and let's continue to work together at building a resilient and prosperous future."
— The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Trump mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones niedriger -- SMI geht leicht über Vortagesschluss ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger in den USA vorsichtig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne vom Vortag Verluste.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}