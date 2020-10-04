04.10.2020 14:00:00

Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Rainbow Lighting on Sundays in October as a Symbol of Solidarity and Vigilance

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will continue to shine its rainbow lights on Sundays during the month of October from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. to remind everyone of the importance of standing together in accordance with public health orders during this pandemic period.

"In the Greater Montreal area, and throughout the country, important steps have been taken to strengthen our communities and restart the economy as we adapt to the COVID-19 reality. As a symbol of our resilience, the rainbow lights on the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit again for one hour every Sunday night in October. Stay strong and let's continue to work together at building a resilient and prosperous future."

— The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

