SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0951 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’082 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.1%  Öl 76.0 0.5% 

PaperFree Medical Solutions Aktie [Valor: 110336028 / ISIN: US78397L1008]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2021 04:00:00

Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason as Its Chief Strategy Officer

PaperFree Medical Solutions
1.50 USD 10.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading broker Samtrade FXLtd. ("Samtrade FX"), and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"), has announced that Mr. Richard Christopher Dyason has been appointed as the Group's Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO").

Richard Christopher Dyason

 

Samtrade FX logo

Mr. Dyason brings 30 years of management experience in the financial services sector to his new role. Prior to joining the Group, he was the General Manager of the Securities Investors Association of Singapore, the Vice President of the Private Investors division at the Singapore Exchange, and the Vice President and Head of the Strategic Marketing Division at the United Overseas Bank, Singapore.

Sam Goh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samtrade FX, said: "Richard joins us at an exciting time!  Earlier this year, the Group achieved a new milestone and its affiliate, S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd became publicly traded on the U.S. OTC Markets, under the symbol (OTCMKTS:SMFX). We look forward to Richard's strategic insights as the Group further advances with its growth plans while becoming the choice online trading broker globally."

As the Group's new CSO, Richard will be leading the strategy team to formulate and implement the Group's overall international strategy and direction, as well as working with the executive team to create policies and strategies for the various entities under Samtrade FX. Additionally, he will also be providing strategic inputs on Samtrade FX's risk management framework, growth of Samtrade FX's Assets Under Management (AUM), regulatory approvals for Samtrade FX's products, as well as new product and market development.

On accepting his new role, Mr. Dyason stated that: "I am glad to be embarking on this new journey with Samtrade FX. The Group has continued to enhance its trading platform to improve its client experience and its recent accomplishments have allowed it to expand its presence across the globe. I look forward to working with the team to continue shaping Samtrade FX to realize its vision of becoming a global financial powerhouse." 

ABOUT SAMTRADE FX

Samtrade FX is an online trading broker that provides forex trading and other related services.  It was founded with the objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and low-cost access to foreign exchange markets. Samtrade FX's founders and partners are all traders themselves and have extensive trading experience. Its Advisory Board includes knowledgeable and experienced professionals who are able to provide clients with unrivalled professional advice.

Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by the Registrar of International Business Companies (registered number 25290 IBC 2019). Samtrade FX is also a member of The Financial Commission and is registered and regulated by FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada) under Money Services Business (MSB) with registration number: M19977589. Its affiliate, S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd is publicly traded on the OTC Markets in the United States of America with the symbol (OTCMKTS:SMFX).

Media Contact

Heidi Chan
marketing@samtradefx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551563/Samtrade.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551562/Samtrade_FX_Logo.jpg 

﻿

Nachrichten zu PaperFree Medical Solutions Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PaperFree Medical Solutions Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
25.06.21 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / EUR/USD – Weiter am 200er-EMA
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten die Gewinner des Wasserstoff-Booms werden
"Unaufhaltsame" Trends: Hier sehen Citi-Experten starke Wachstums-Chancen
Entlang der Seidenstrasse: Tesla präsentiert längste Supercharger-Route in China
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Internes BMW-Papier listet Schwachpunkte bei Tesla auf
Sicherheitsbedenken: Elizabeth Warren kritisiert Bitcoin & Co.
AMD-Aktie: Advanced Micro Devices setzt auf zwei grosse Tech-Trends
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen
Sunrise-UPC-Besitzer kündigt Milliarden-Investition für Schweiz an
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}