Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’777 0.5%  DAX 25’278 1.1%  Euro 0.9114 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’103 1.4%  Gold 4’989 2.3%  Bitcoin 51’691 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7729 0.3%  Öl 70.3 4.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Amrize143013422Sunrise Communications138622040Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Carvana präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Etsy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Tesla Model Y: Überraschender Spitzenreiter 2026!
Ausblick: Walmart legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Samsung Aktie 721825 / KR7005930003

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.02.2026 19:09:05

Samsung To Introduce Smarter AI Photo Editing Tools With Galaxy S26 Launch

Samsung
178600.00 KRW 6.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Samsung is bringing new AI-powered photo editing features to its upcoming Galaxy smartphones, according to recent short teaser videos released by the company, which showed how users will soon be able to edit their photos quickly and creatively using AI.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S26 series will come with even more AI editing tools along with what it calls its "brightest Galaxy camera system ever." Some of the examples shown include fixing missing parts of a photo, drawing a sketch so AI can add it into the image, or turning photos into stickers. These features already exist in some form, but Samsung says the new system will make them easier to use and more seamless.

The company explained that smartphone cameras are now doing more than just taking pictures. With the new Galaxy AI, users will be able to capture, edit, and share photos and videos all in one place. This means they won't need to switch between different apps or deal with complicated tools.

Samsung further added that creativity shouldn't depend on technical skills. With the new camera system, anyone will be able to shoot cinematic videos, take clear photos in low light, or even edit images simply by describing what they want.

Another key change is that users may soon be able to capture and edit photos and videos within a single app. This could allow them to do things like turn daytime photos into night scenes or combine multiple images into one without using extra apps.

Nachrichten zu Samsung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?