29.01.2026 04:09:23

Samsung Q4 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF, SMSN.L, 005930.KS, 005935.KS) reported that its attributable profit for the fourth quarter rose 154.64% year-over-year, while operating income increased 209.17% compared to the prior year. Quarterly sales increased 23.82 percent from the previous year.

The South Korean electronics giant reported that its net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company for the fourth quarter rose to 19.292 trillion Korean won from 7.576 trillion won in the prior year.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter was 20.073 trillion won up from 6.493 trillion won in the prior.

Sales for the quarter increased to 93.837 trillion won from 75.788 trillion won last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, the DS Division expects AI and server demand to continue increasing, leading to more opportunities for structural growth. In response, the Division will continue to focus on profitability via a strong emphasis on high-performance products.

For the first quarter 2026, the company aims to expand automotive sales, particularly the sales of digital cockpit and car audio products. It also plans on maintaining revenue growth in its consumer audio offerings.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (005930.KS) was trading at KRW 160,100.00, down KRW 2,300.00 or 1.42% as of 11:43:44 AM GMT+9.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.