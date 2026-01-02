|
02.01.2026 04:17:43
Samsung Launches AI-Powered Freestyle+ Portable Projector Ahead Of CES 2026
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics announced the global launch of The Freestyle+, its latest AI-powered portable projector designed to deliver a more flexible and personalized entertainment experience across a wide range of spaces.
Unveiled ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, The Freestyle+ builds on the distinctive design of the original Freestyle while introducing smarter AI capabilities, improved brightness, and expanded entertainment features. The device allows users to enjoy content more freely, with minimal setup or adjustment.
At the core of The Freestyle+ is AI OptiScreen, Samsung's advanced screen optimization technology that automatically adjusts the picture to different environments. This innovation enables users to simply point, place, and start watching. AI OptiScreen integrates several intelligent features that work together to optimize the viewing experience.
The 3D Auto Keystone function corrects distortion even when projecting onto uneven or non-flat surfaces such as corners, curtains, or angled walls. Real-time Focus continuously adjusts the clarity of the image as the projector moves or rotates, ensuring stable visuals without blurring. Screen Fit automatically aligns the image to match the screen area when paired with compatible accessories, while Wall Calibration analyzes the color or pattern of the projection surface to minimize distractions and deliver clearer viewing.
Designed with portability in mind, The Freestyle+ features a compact cylindrical form factor that is easy to move between rooms or take on the go. With 430 ISO Lumens, it delivers nearly twice the brightness of the previous generation, ensuring content appears vivid and engaging in everyday living environments, the company said.
For audio, The Freestyle+ offers immersive, room-filling sound through its built-in 360-degree speaker, tuned to produce richer and fuller audio in a compact design. With Q-Symphony, the projector can synchronize with compatible Samsung soundbars to create a more layered and cohesive sound experience.
