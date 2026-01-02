Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’063 -0.6%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9309 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’791 -0.1%  Gold 4’315 - Bitcoin 70’154 1.0%  Dollar 0.7925 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Grayscale-Prognose: Bitcoin könnte 2026 neue Rekordhöhen erreichen
ETF-Start 2026: In wenigen einfachen Schritten zum ersten eigenen Depot
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Bessere Bewertungen in Nutzer-Umfrage zur Neuwagen-Verlässlichkeit
IPO-Markt im Blick: Michael Burry nennt zwei Aktien, die Berkshire Hathaway interessieren könnten
Suche...
02.01.2026 04:17:43

Samsung Launches AI-Powered Freestyle+ Portable Projector Ahead Of CES 2026

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics announced the global launch of The Freestyle+, its latest AI-powered portable projector designed to deliver a more flexible and personalized entertainment experience across a wide range of spaces.

Unveiled ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, The Freestyle+ builds on the distinctive design of the original Freestyle while introducing smarter AI capabilities, improved brightness, and expanded entertainment features. The device allows users to enjoy content more freely, with minimal setup or adjustment.

At the core of The Freestyle+ is AI OptiScreen, Samsung's advanced screen optimization technology that automatically adjusts the picture to different environments. This innovation enables users to simply point, place, and start watching. AI OptiScreen integrates several intelligent features that work together to optimize the viewing experience.

The 3D Auto Keystone function corrects distortion even when projecting onto uneven or non-flat surfaces such as corners, curtains, or angled walls. Real-time Focus continuously adjusts the clarity of the image as the projector moves or rotates, ensuring stable visuals without blurring. Screen Fit automatically aligns the image to match the screen area when paired with compatible accessories, while Wall Calibration analyzes the color or pattern of the projection surface to minimize distractions and deliver clearer viewing.

Designed with portability in mind, The Freestyle+ features a compact cylindrical form factor that is easy to move between rooms or take on the go. With 430 ISO Lumens, it delivers nearly twice the brightness of the previous generation, ensuring content appears vivid and engaging in everyday living environments, the company said.

For audio, The Freestyle+ offers immersive, room-filling sound through its built-in 360-degree speaker, tuned to produce richer and fuller audio in a compact design. With Q-Symphony, the projector can synchronize with compatible Samsung soundbars to create a more layered and cohesive sound experience.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’414.85 17.69 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’267.48 30.12.2025 17:31:26
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Zalando-Aktie ein
4. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Stadler-Topmanager kauft Aktien seiner Firma im Wert von 1 Million Franken
Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag entwickeln
Dezember 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Commerzbank-Aktie
Saxo Bank warnt: Quantencomputer könnten 2026 Krypto-Markt zum Einsturz bringen
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Top-Rankings

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und V ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner un ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
21:34 ROUNDUP: Russische Besatzung meldet mehr als 24 Tote durch Beschuss
20:34 ROUNDUP 3: Mehrere Tote bei neuer Protestwelle im Iran
20:34 ROUNDUP/Aspirin, wenig Schlaf: Debatte um Trumps Fitness
20:30 USA fordern von China Zurückhaltung im Konflikt mit Taiwan
20:27 Selenskyj erwartet weitere Fortschritte bei Verhandlungen
20:26 Berichte: Drei Tote bei mutmaßlichem Angriff auf Polizeiwache im Iran
20:23 Deutlich weniger illegale Einreisen nach Deutschland 2025
20:18 Kabelschaden: Verdächtiges Schiff brach womöglich Sanktionen
20:18 Krankenversicherungen werden für viele US-Bürger teurer