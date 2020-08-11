Samsung Biologics to add fourth plant with growing demands

INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) today held an online press conference to announce its plans to break ground for a fourth plant within this year. This is part of its long-term strategy to maximize its operational efficiency and scale up its development and manufacturing capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demands. The Company also said that it is in negotiations with the authorities at IFEZ (Incheon Free Economic Zone) to purchase additional land for its second bio complex.

Upon finalization of the terms under negotiation, the total size of the two investments is expected to be over 2 trillion Korean won—roughly equivalent to 2 billion US dollars—and over the total amount invested in the Company's previous three plants combined throughout its nine-year history.

Adding 256KL capacity to its site, Plant 4 is scheduled to commence manufacturing activities in the second half of 2022, and further advance the company's standing as the world's largest manufacturing facility at a single location—holding a 620KL total capacity upon completion. Samsung Biologics is taking an innovative approach in the design strategy of its new plant: by incorporating the unique advantages from Plant 1, 2, and 3, it will offer multi-scale manufacturing services to support the diversifying needs of new and existing clients.

Construction will begin on an existing site with the plant comprising of 23.8 million square meters in total floor area - the equivalent to the combined floor area of its existing three plants. In an effort to maximize operational efficiency, Plant 4 will introduce real-time production schedule simulation through automation and latest biomanufacturing technologies as well as optimization of utility supply based on data collected from its current plants.

Samsung Biologics is also investing heavily in offsetting its facilities' environmental impact. Newly advanced technologies such as streamlined application, smart disposal of high-concentration wastewater, and improvement of nitric acid emissions will strengthen the environment of the workplace and community.

The land under negotiation for Samsung Biologics' second bio complex is closely located to the Company's current complex, and is slightly larger at 330,000 square meters. Once the terms are finalized, the Company plans to create an Open Innovation center to foster biotech companies and build a global R&D facility in addition to securing space for future plants within the new complex.

"In this continuously evolving climate, we are strategically positioning ourselves to respond to the needs of our global clients who are producing new medicines that are more complex and diverse, and deliver superior client satisfaction," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "With the production of Plant 4, our 'Super Plant,' Samsung Biologics is investing in a total line refinement and addition of new mid- and small-scale facilities to ensure production efficiency and provide top-notch services to raise the bar even further to establish ourselves as the leading global standard."

Owing to its quality competitiveness, state-of-the-art technology, and active response to demand for outsourced manufacturing of products including COVID-19 treatment candidates, Samsung Biologics has signed over 1.8 trillion Korean won in orders, about 2.5 times last year's total revenue, in the first half of 2020 alone.

