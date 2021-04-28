SMI 11’073 -0.2%  SPI 14’265 -0.2%  Dow 33’985 0.0%  DAX 15’269 0.1%  Euro 1.1058 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.1%  Gold 1’770 -0.4%  Bitcoin 49’876 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9156 0.2%  Öl 66.3 -0.5% 

28.04.2021 10:37:00

Samsung Biologics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Q1'21 revenue of KRW 260.8 billion increased 26% compared to Q1'20.
  • Q1'21 operating profit of KRW 74.3 billion increased 19% compared to Q1'20.
  • Q1'21 operating margin held steady at 28%.
  • All manufacturing facilities remain fully operational, without any disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Construction for the new Plant 4 stays on track with active pre-sales forecast.

INCHEON, South Korea, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, stated, "Our first-quarter financial performance was in line with our expectations and provides us with a strong start to the 2021 fiscal year. We have maintained a solid performance, and continue to see momentum from our expanding CDMO business globally while simultaneously making continuous advancements in our biosimilar subsidiary and new business models. As the world continues to navigate the difficult times amid COVID-19, we remain committed to supporting our clients and patients in delivering life-saving therapeutics in a timely manner."

FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

First quarter 2021 revenue was KRW 260.8 billion, an increase of 26% from KRW 207.2 billion reported for the first quarter in the previous year, attributable to the expanded sales volume at Plant 3 for its full-scale operation.

First quarter 2021 operating profit was KRW 74.3 billion, 19% higher than the prior-year period due to Plant 1 and 2's stable operation and the gradual increase in Plant 3 operation for its early lock-in orders.

First quarter 2021 net profit reached KRW 61 billion, an increase of KRW 24.2 billion from KRW 36.8 billion in the first quarter a year ago, showing a direct reflection on improved profitability and sales at Plant 3.

[KRW billion]


Q1'21

Q1'20

YoY Change

Revenues

260.8

207.2

+53.6

Operating Profit

74.3

62.6

+11.7

EBIT

79.8

47.9

+31.9

Net Income

61.0

36.8

+24.2

FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

Continuing on the strong performance from the fiscal year 2020, all existing Samsung Biologics plants are at near full operation. The construction of Plant 4 remains on track with active pre-sales discussions. The US R&D Center is fully equipped and operational, and the company's growth plans remain active.

Since there have been no disruptions to business continuity caused by the challenges amid COVID-19, the company has maintained stable business operations and is currently able to continue as planned with key strategic growth projects and long-term investments. 

For more detail on performance and financials, please refer to the Earnings Release.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

Samsung Biologics Press Contact
Claire Kim
cair.kim@samsung.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301278781.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

﻿

