05.08.2020 01:43:00

Samsung Biologics launches S-CHOice cell line expression technology

INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) today held an online ceremony to announce the launch of its proprietary cell line technology, S-CHOice.

Samsung Biologics Proprietary Cell Line, S-CHOice

S-CHOice builds on glutamine synthase (GS) knock-out Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line technology and shows improved titers up to two-fold from industry average, reaching above 7 g/L for standard monoclonal antibodies. The cell line also shows enhanced cell viability with over 90% at day-21 in a fed-batch study, demonstrating effectiveness in producing high quality cell lines.

Moreover, S-CHOice has a speedy cell division of 18-20 hours and together with Berkeley Lights Beacon® technology, Samsung Biologics can offer reduced development timeline by a month from the industry average of four to five months.

The company will also provide attractive payment terms by offering exemptions from royalty and milestone payments for clients choosing to use this cell line technology for their future development.  

Leveraging these combination of advantages, Samsung Biologics recently signed a development contract with a client under which S-CHOice will be used to advance its cell line development.

"We are extremely proud to announce the official launch of our own proprietary cell line, S-CHOice," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "With this advanced, high performance technology, we can now offer our CDO clients with even more promising options in bringing their molecule faster and better to the market and ensure world-class client satisfaction during this continuously evolving global climate."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

Media Contact

Claire Kim | cair.kim@samsung.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-launches-s-choice-cell-line-expression-technology-301106164.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

