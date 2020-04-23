+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 02:00:00

Samsung Biologics and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics Inc. Development and Manufacturing Agreement Accomplishes IND Clearance of IMC-002 (anti-CD47 antibody)

SONGDO, South Korea, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics Inc. announced the successful FDA IND approval of IMC-002 under a development and manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics since 2018. As a result, ImmuneOncia will begin Phase 1 clinical trials of the pipeline product.

IMC-002 is an immune checkpoint inhibitor antibody, which blocks CD47-SIRP- α interaction between tumor cells and macrophages. According to ImmuneOncia, IMC-002 is expected to help patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors and relapsed or refractory lymphomas.

Leveraging Samsung Biologics' global CDO capabilities, IMC-002 IND was approved by the FDA without significant comments. Samsung Biologics provided ImmuneOncia with services in cell line development, process development, non-clinical and clinical material production.

Samsung Biologics is currently providing support to 51 CDO development projects and is distinctly able to help clients achieve the most optimal path to IND approval by providing Faster & Better services. Samsung's presence as a CDO in the global biopharma market has demonstrated rapid growth, and the company has announced plans to expand geographically to support even more clients globally and domestically.

"We are very impressed with the outstanding service Samsung Biologics provided in the full development scope - from cell line development, process development, preclinical and clinical manufacturing, and IND filing support," said Yun Jeong Song, CEO of ImmuneOncia. "The two companies collaborated exceptionally well together during the whole development process including the IND evaluation period, allowing us to enter phase I clinical trials for IMC-002 much quicker."

"We are excited to join in ImmuneOncia's success," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "This IND approval is the product of the strong collaboration between Samsung Biologics and ImmuneOncia. As a world-leading CMO, CDO and CRO partner, we will continue to support ImmuneOncia and ensure client satisfaction through Samsung's competitive advantages: faster timeline, excellent quality, and outstanding capability."

About IMC-002

IMC-002 is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to block the CD47–SIRPα interaction in order to promote the phagocytosis of cancer cells by macrophages. It binds to human CD47 with an optimal affinity that maximizes efficacy without binding to RBCs or causing anemia which is often seen in other CD47 blocking agents under development. For more information about the upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier number NCT04306224.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With a flawless regulatory approvals record, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

About ImmuneOncia Therapeutics, Inc.

ImmuneOncia is an immuno-oncology-centric biopharmaceutical company. Established in 2016 as a joint venture company between Yuhan and Sorrento, ImmuneOncia leverages both companies' expertise in drug development and antibody engineering. The company's mission is to bring safe, effective, and novel immunotherapies to oncology patients world-wide, and its portfolio includes diverse immune checkpoint antibodies. ImmuneOncia has successfully completed a Phase I study of IMC-001, its leading candidate anti-PDL1 antibody, and a multi-regional Phase II study is planned for 1H2020. For more information, visit www.immuneoncia.com.

For Media Enquiries:

Claire Kim
cair.kim@samsung.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-and-immuneoncia-therapeutics-inc-development-and-manufacturing-agreement-accomplishes-ind-clearance-of-imc-002-anti-cd47-antibody-301045318.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 344.65
2.67 %
Geberit 406.80
2.37 %
Alcon 50.82
2.15 %
Swisscom 519.20
1.56 %
Nestle 106.20
1.43 %
SGS 2’205.00
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 185.80
-1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 52.66
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.36
-2.84 %
Adecco Group 38.53
-6.77 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.04.20
Vontobel: Apple: Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
22.04.20
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Sulzer setzt Prognose trotz mehr Bestellungen im Q1 aus
Quest Diagnostics- Aktie legt zu: Start von Antikörpertests für Coronavirus - Zusammenarbeit mit Molecular Partners

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt erholte sich am Mittwoch und mit dem deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es noch deutlicher aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street zeigte nach dem Kursdebakel am Vortag grüne Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gab es am Mittwoch jedoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB