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29.06.2026 05:01:37

Samsung And SK Group To Announce $1.3 Trillion Semiconductor Investment Plan In South Korea : Report

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(RTTNews) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Group are preparing to announce investment plans of up to 2,000 trillion won ($1.3 trillion) over the next decade, according to the Korea Economic Daily. The ambitious package will be unveiled when the groups' leaders present their strategies at the presidential office on Monday.

As part of the plans, Samsung and SK Hynix Inc. are each expected to construct four to five semiconductor fabrication plants in the Gwangju area. Samsung is also set to establish chip packaging facilities in South Chungcheong province, while SK Hynix will expand its NAND production capacity in North Chungcheong province.

The announcement will take place during a government briefing chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, underscoring the national significance of these investments and their role in strengthening South Korea's semiconductor leadership.

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Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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