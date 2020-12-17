Samsara Reaches 20,000 Customers and 1 Million Connected Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the pandemic-stricken 2020, Samsara customers have kept our communities safe and our economy running. They have also experienced dramatic shifts, as demand fluctuations and worker safety have brought operational agility to the forefront. To address these needs, many have turned to technology solutions to improve the efficiency and safety of their operations.

It is in this environment that, today, Samsara announced new growth numbers which cement the company as the leading connected operations platform. The company now serves more than 20,000 customers in a variety of industries including transportation and warehousing, food and beverage, energy, municipalities, construction and manufacturing.

"Samsara customers are responsible for the critical infrastructure that powers our economy, and that's never been more apparent than this year," said Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO. "To support their critical work, we doubled down on our efforts: releasing hundreds of new product updates, deepening our investment in research and development, expanding our platform and delivering world-class onboarding and support. It's this customer focus that has led to our continued growth, and it will remain core to how we operate as we build Samsara for the long term."

As the year comes to an end, Samsara celebrates the following milestones.

Company Momentum

Reached 20,000 customers, announcing new customers during the last quarter including The City of Sacramento , Liberty Oil , Carter Logistics , SoCal Edison and MacAllister .

, , , and . Connected our 1 millionth device, as customers deepened usage across the platform.

Added new vice presidents to the executive team: Drago Kassabov leading global technical support, Genevieve Haldeman leading global communications, Alexander Stevenson leading product management and Kelly Koskelin leading software engineering.

leading global technical support, leading global communications, leading product management and leading software engineering. Welcomed Sue Wagner , BlackRock founder, and Jonathan Chadwick , former VMWare CFO, to the company's board of directors.

, BlackRock founder, and , former VMWare CFO, to the company's board of directors. Recognized as a high-growth technology company impacting the world of operations, winning awards such as: Forbes Cloud 100 , LinkedIn Top Startups , Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , FreightWaves FreightTech 25 , Inc. Best in Business , Software Report Top SaaS CEOs , BIG Sustainability Award , and Stevies .

Platform and Partner Expansion

Shipped more than 30 new updates in the last quarter, including the Samsara Installer App , Asset Product Line refresh and Asset Gateways in EMEA, Canada and Mexico . So far in 2020, Samsara has shipped more than 200 new updates.

, refresh and Asset Gateways in EMEA, and . So far in 2020, Samsara has shipped more than 200 new updates. Onboarded over 110 new channel and integration partners this quarter. New partners announced in the last quarter include: Uber Freight , Nationwide , Volvo , FleetCor , AssetWorks and Edulog .

and this quarter. New partners announced in the last quarter include: , , , , and . More than 3,000 customers are now using API integrations as part of the Samsara platform, and the average large customer is now using more than five integrations.

Samsara was last valued at $5.4 billion after raising an additional $400 million earlier this year. Investors include: Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, Tiger Global Management, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Franklin Templeton, General Atlantic, Sands Capital Management and Warburg Pincus LLC.

Looking ahead to 2021, Samsara will continue to invest significantly in product research and development as the company expands its platform, partnerships and customer experience.

About Samsara

Samsara is an Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) company that makes sensors and software to manage commercial fleets and industrial operations. We serve over 20,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara's portfolio of complete IoT solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls. With Samsara, customers gain complete operational visibility in one unified platform, so they can save time, save money, and keep their workers safe. Learn more about our mission to increase the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the operations that power our economy at www.samsara.com .

