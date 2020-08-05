SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 August 2020 at 12:15 pm





Sampo to launch a new long-term incentive scheme

Sampo plc’s Board of Directors has today decided to adopt a new long-term incentive scheme 2020:1 for the management (including the Group CEO) and other key employees of Sampo Group. Sampo Board Members are not included in the scheme. The total number of participants in the long-term incentive scheme is approximately 115. The incentive scheme complies with the Sampo Group Remuneration Principles and the remuneration policies of the relevant Sampo Group companies in force at the launch of this incentive scheme. The new incentive scheme corresponds to the incentive schemes in force in Sampo Group.

The maximum number of the incentive units shall be 4,500,000 in total for the Group. A maximum of 90 per cent of the incentive units may be allocated during August to September 2020 and the remaining incentive units may be allocated during August to September 2021 and August to September 2022. The two latter allocations may be directed to new recruits or to current employees with materially changed circumstances or holding a position of increased strategic importance.

The allocation of incentive units shall be based on a combination of the assessment of the performance of the individual, of the business area and/or business unit concerned and of the overall results of the relevant Sampo Group company, the division and/or of Sampo Group. Also qualitative criteria shall be taken into account in the assessment, such as the compliance with internal and external rules for the business.

The potential incentive reward will be paid in three installments. A deferral rule applies to incentive rewards paid to key employees who are subject to the deferral rule in accordance with the remuneration policies of the relevant Sampo Group companies in force at the launch of this incentive scheme.

The incentive rewards to be paid shall be based on the share price development of the Sampo A share, on the return on capital at risk and on the number of theoretical incentive units granted. The threshold values for the performance conditions are presented in the terms and conditions of the incentive scheme 2020:1 available at www.sampo.com/incentiveterms. The starting price and a theoretical market price for the scheme are available at the same address in week 37. The value of one incentive unit shall not to be more than the trade-weighted average price of the Sampo A share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 25 trading days commencing the day after Sampo plc’s publication of its Half-Year Financial Report in 2020 plus EUR 24.

The core of the Remuneration Principles of Sampo Group is that all remuneration systems in Sampo Group shall safeguard the long-term financial stability of the Group and shall comply with regulatory and ethical standards. Risk sensitive but fair and rewarding compensation mechanisms enhance Sampo Group’s ability to create stakeholder and shareholder value.

