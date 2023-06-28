Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Samp a Aktie [Valor: 472707 / ISIN: FI0009003305]
28.06.2023 07:30:00

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 27/06/2023

Samp a
45.98 CHF 22.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         28/06/2023 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 27/06/2023

On 27/06/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 5,91541.40AQEU
 30,16441.48CEUX
 10,54741.38TQEX
 78,37441.45XHEL
TOTAL125,00041.45 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 29 March 2023, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 3 April 2023, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,325,623 Sampo A shares representing 1.24 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

BNP Paribas Exane

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


