22.06.2023 21:30:00
Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/06/2023
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22/06/2023 at 10:30 pm
On 22/06/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:
|Sampo plc’s share buybacks
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|6,025
|41.27
|AQEU
|33,479
|41.24
|CEUX
|11,003
|41.29
|TQEX
|74,493
|41.24
|XHEL
|TOTAL
|125,000
|41.24
*rounded to two decimals
On 29 March 2023, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 3 April 2023, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,075,623 Sampo A shares representing 1.19 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
BNP Paribas Exane
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com
