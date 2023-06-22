Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'183 0.1%  SPI 14'713 0.1%  Dow 33'911 -0.1%  DAX 15'988 -0.2%  Euro 0.9809 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'304 -0.4%  Gold 1'914 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'958 0.5%  Dollar 0.8951 0.2%  Öl 74.0 -4.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Deshalb gerät der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas unter Druck - Zum Franken wenig bewegt
Strategin Seema Shah: Deshalb dürften die USA in eine Rezession abgleiten
Wegen Siemens Gamesa: Siemens Energy kann Ergebnisprognose nicht halten - Siemens Energy-Aktie nachbörslich tiefrot
Roche-Aktie: Roche-Partner Sarepta erhält US-Zulassung für DMD-Therapie
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Donnerstagabend entwickeln
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Sika41879292
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Samp a Aktie [Valor: 472707 / ISIN: FI0009003305]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.06.2023 21:30:00

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/06/2023

Samp a
45.98 CHF 22.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAMPO PLC                 STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE         22/06/2023 at 10:30 pm

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 22/06/2023

On 22/06/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:                

Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
 6,02541.27AQEU
 33,47941.24CEUX
 11,00341.29TQEX
 74,49341.24XHEL
TOTAL125,00041.24 

*rounded to two decimals                

On 29 March 2023, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 3 April 2023, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,075,623 Sampo A shares representing 1.19 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Sampo plc,

BNP Paribas Exane

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:22 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
11:11 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
10:59 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Lagebeurteilung / Apple - Neues Rating
10:03 SMI mit neuem 10-Wochen-Tief
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.06.2023
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'604.95 19.95 PRSSMU
Short 11'843.08 13.96 A0SSMU
Short 12'293.66 8.90 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'183.42 22.06.2023 17:30:24
Long 10'688.26 19.26 XDSSMU
Long 10'424.80 13.14 V4SSMU
Long 10'022.42 8.94 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken nach
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit