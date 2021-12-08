|
08.12.2021 07:30:00
Sampo plc’s share buybacks 07/12/2021
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 08/12/2021 at 08:30 am
Sampo plc’s share buybacks 07/12/2021
On 07/12/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Ford Motor Co. / Tesla Inc.
|113137145
|55.00 %
|19.00 %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|113137146
|59.00 %
|18.20 %
|Alcon / Lonza Group N / Zur Rose Group AG
|114087595
|63.00 %
|12.50 %
|Sampo plc’s share buybacks
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|25,300
|43.99
|AQEU
|34,323
|44.01
|CEUX
|2,463
|43.95
|TQEX
|80,919
|43.98
|XHEL
|TOTAL
|143,005
|43.99
*rounded to two decimals
On 1 October 2021, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 750 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 4 October 2021, is based on the authorization granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,406,558 Sampo A shares representing 1.15 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
Exane BNP Paribas
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)
Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)
Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf
Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen legen mehrheitlich zu
An den Börsen in Fernost überwiegen am Mittwoch die Gewinne. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die US-Märkte notierten im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}