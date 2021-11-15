SMI 12’517 0.0%  SPI 16’137 0.0%  Dow 36’100 0.5%  DAX 16’114 0.1%  Euro 1.0537 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’374 0.1%  Gold 1’863 -0.1%  Bitcoin 60’482 0.3%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.1%  Öl 81.1 -1.1% 

15.11.2021 12:30:00

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tadorna AS)

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tadorna AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tadorna AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 6574/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-15
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 470,000 Unit price: 44.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 470,000 Volume weighted average price: 44.54 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com



