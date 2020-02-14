SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 14 February 2020 at 12:45 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Solidium Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Antti Mäkinen

Position: Member of the Board

(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jannica Fagerholm

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200213103542_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-11

Venue: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Unit price: 41.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 41.61 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031