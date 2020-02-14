<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.02.2020 11:45:00

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Solidium Oy)

SAMPO PLC                 MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS             14 February 2020 at 12:45 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Solidium Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Solidium Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Antti Mäkinen
Position: Member of the Board

(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jannica Fagerholm
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200213103542_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-11
Venue: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Unit price: 41.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11,000,000 Volume weighted average price: 41.61 EUR

____________________________________________

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
EUR/USD – Bären weiter am Ruder
10:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
10:02
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute abend zeichnen: BRCs mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:18
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
07:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
06:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:50
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 43.28 6.72% Sampo Plc (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Rekordhoch -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigt sich der heimische Markt stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert im Plus und riss eine neue Höchstmarke. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten