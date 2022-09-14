Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'907 -0.8%  SPI 13'964 -1.0%  Dow 31'105 -3.9%  DAX 13'189 -1.6%  Euro 0.9590 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'586 -1.7%  Gold 1'701 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'524 0.6%  Dollar 0.9612 -0.1%  Öl 93.1 -0.5% 
14.09.2022 08:15:00

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Samp a
45.98 CHF 22.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        14 September 2022 at 9:15 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.01% shares

5.00% voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights		5.07% shares

5.06% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.97% shares

4.97% voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights		5.03% shares

5.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 26,735,933 shares

26,735,933 voting rights		 5.01% shares

5.00% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A26,735,933 shares

26,735,933 voting rights		5.01% shares

5.00% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical255,770 shares

255,770 voting rights		0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical4,194 shares

4,194 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash40,779 shares

40,779 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B300,743 shares

302,743 voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


