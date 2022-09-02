Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Samp a Aktie [Valor: 472707 / ISIN: FI0009003305]
Kaufen Verkaufen
02.09.2022 08:00:00

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Samp a
45.98 CHF 22.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        2 September 2022 at 9:00 am

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holdings in shares and voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 31 August 2022 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights. The disclosure obligation also arose due to total holdings in shares and voting rights owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)5.04% shares

5.03% voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights		5.10% shares

5.09% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL ABelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL BBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


﻿

