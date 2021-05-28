|
28.05.2021 07:50:00
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 May 2021 at 8:50 am
Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights attached to them owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 26 May 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights.
Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.99% shares
4.95% voting rights
|0.06% shares
0.06% voting rights
|5.05% shares
5.00% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.14% shares
5.10% voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|5.19% shares
5.15% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009003305
|27,703,794 shares
27,703,794 voting rights
|4.99% shares
4.95% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|27,703,794 shares
27,703,794 voting rights
|4.99% shares
4.95% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|268,962 shares
268,962 voting rights
|0.05% shares
0.05% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|44,244 shares
44,244 voting rights
|0.01% shares
0.01% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|953 shares
953 voting rights
|0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|314,159 shares
314,159 voting rights
|0.06% shares
0.06% voting rights
