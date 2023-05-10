Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'504 -0.4%  SPI 15'171 -0.5%  Dow 33'562 -0.2%  DAX 15'919 -0.2%  Euro 0.9755 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'314 -0.2%  Gold 2'031 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'530 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8897 -0.1%  Öl 76.7 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittwochvormittag
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Logistikkapazitäten für Elanco werden in China ausgebaut
EVOTEC-Aktie merklich höher: Sandoz und EVOTEC mit strategischer Biosimilars-Partnerschaft
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie tiefrot: Telefonica muss sinkende operative Marge hinnehmen - Ausblick bestätigt
Dufry-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt mehr als doppelt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Relief Therapeutics10019113Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Samp a Aktie [Valor: 472707 / ISIN: FI0009003305]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 10:02:04

Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark

Samp a
45.98 CHF 22.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                  10 May 2023 at 11:00 am


Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark


Due to human error, Sampo plc’s ownership in Topdanmark was incorrect in Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 published today.

The correct ownership stood at 43,676,975 shares at the end of March 2023, thus, no change in ownership during the first quarter. The market value of the holding was EUR 2,151 million on 31 March 2023.

The corrected Interim Statement for January-March 2023 is attached to this release.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien Top/Flop

  • SMI
  • SPI
  • SLI