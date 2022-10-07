Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Samarkand Group Aktie [Valor: 59918164 / ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30]
07.10.2022 08:00:18

Samarkand Group plc : Result of AGM

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
Samarkand Group plc : Result of AGM

07-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7 October 2022

 

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

 

Result of AGM

 

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting was held at 2.30pm on 29 September 2022 at 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7EB.

 

All 5 resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands with the requisite majority. Resolutions 1 to 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 5 was passed as a special resolution.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Samarkand Group plc

Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

http://samarkand.global/

 

 

VSA Capital AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

+44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

IPO@vsacapital.com

 

 

Alma PR

+44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Lily Soares Smith

Joe Pederzolli

samarkand@almapr.co.uk

 

 

Notes to Editors 

 

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution. 

 

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

 

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/  

 

 
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SMK
Sequence No.: 192998
EQS News ID: 1458643

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

