Samarkand Group plc : Contract Extension

17 January 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Contract Extension

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a 3 year contract extension with TEMPLESPA. One of Samarkand's key brand partners since 2019, the agreement includes Nomad Distribution services and an expansion of its Nomad Storefront offering for Chinese eCommerce platforms, including a Tmall Global flagship store planned for Q2 2022. Tmall Global is China's leading cross-border eCommerce platform and home to many of the world's leading international brands, generating approximately £360 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2020.

The Company intends to announce a trading update in the second week of February, shortly following the Chinese New Year.

David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group commented: "We are very pleased to be expanding our work with TEMPLESPA, who we've worked closely with since 2019. The Chinese eCommerce market is notoriously difficult to penetrate and being awarded this contract extension reflects our expertise and extensive experience in helping leading beauty brands grow in China."

Mark Warom CEO of TEMPLESPA commented: "We are thrilled to be continuing and building on our relationship with Samarkand. We are serious about our future China cross border ecommerce opportunity and we are confident that Samarkand is the partner we need in order to make our brand a real force to be reckoned with in this vast market. We have a truly wonderful product offer that we're very proud of and our early success in China proves our brand resonates with a skincare discerning consumer - we're excited to now accelerate this and widen our reach globally."





Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting international Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. By connecting international brands Samarkand is creating more choice for Chinese consumers and making it possible for Chinese consumers to shop with brands cross border. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer and own brand base comprises leading European skincare, beauty and personal care brands such as 111SKIN, Omorovicza, Philip Kingsley, ICONIC London, Zita West, Probio7 and Napiers the Herbalists.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/