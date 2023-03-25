SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9965 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'131 -1.8%  Gold 1'977 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'173 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9200 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bei WhatsApp blockiert: Diese fünf Zeichen verraten es
Occidental Petroleum-Aktie: Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway stockt weiter bei Occidental Petroleum auf
Erholung der Tech-Aktien: Mark Mobius sieht Potenzial für Halbleiter-Aktien
KW 12: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

25.03.2023 23:41:00

SAMARITAN'S PURSE RUSHING HELP TO FAMILIES IMPACTED BY DEADLY TORNADOES IN MISSISSIPPI

BOONE, N.C., March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samaritan's Purse has deployed staff and the first of two Disaster Relief Units—tractor-trailers stocked with tools and equipment—to Mississippi in the wake of deadly tornadoes that struck overnight. The catastrophic storms resulted in mass power outages for tens of thousands of people, the destruction of homes and businesses, and the loss of at least 23 lives with dozens more injured. Ongoing search and rescue efforts are still underway.

(PRNewsfoto/Samaritan’s Purse)

Disaster response specialists with the international Christian relief organization are continuing to work with local emergency management, leaders, and churches to assess the areas of greatest need and to coordinate a response.

"Last night, communities in Mississippi faced deadly storms that have created widespread devastation," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "I am heartbroken for those who have lost loved ones and for the families who must now rebuild their lives. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan's Purse teams who are responding in Jesus' Name."

In the coming days, teams of volunteers from across the country will travel to Mississippi to tarp damaged roofs, clear debris, and remind impacted families that God has not forgotten them during this tragic time. To get involved with the response and stay up-to-date on the latest, go to SamaritansPurse.org.

MEDIA REQUESTS

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samaritans-purse-rushing-help-to-families-impacted-by-deadly-tornadoes-in-mississippi-301781535.html

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gewinne in Sicht

Erfolgreiche Investoren erzielen an der Börse Renditen von mehr als 10 Prozent pro Jahr. Wie Sie das auch schaffen? Wir geben Ihnen die besten Tipps zum Aktienkauf 2023 - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

24.03.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
24.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
24.03.23 Banken bleiben unter Druck
24.03.23 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh gesucht
24.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Zinsgipfel bald erreicht?
24.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Seitwärts am GD50
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'055.34 18.47 SXSSMU
Short 11'254.24 13.80 PESSMU
Short 11'676.89 8.93 BSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'634.04 24.03.2023 17:30:21
Long 10'174.34 18.80 EHSSMU
Long 9'972.09 13.89 3SSMZU
Long 9'512.50 8.71 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse-CEO Körner verteidigt Übernahme durch UBS und appelliert an Mitarbeiter
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Pyxis Oncology gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 24. März (vorläufige Fassung)
UBS- und Credit Suisse-Aktien tiefrot: Mögliche Umgehung von Russlandsanktionen ruft offenbar US-Behörden auf den Plan
Savosolar Oyj: Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 3-2021 starts on 20 March 2023
EQS-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse ver&#246;ffentlicht Gesch&#228;ftsbericht und gibt Dividendenvorschlag bekannt
Habeck will bestimmte Exporte deutscher Unternehmen nach China beschränken
Geschäftsprüfungskommission hat nach CS-Debakel zahlreiche Fragen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie rutscht ab: Deutsche Bank plant Anleihen vor Fälligkeit 2028 zurückzuzahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.