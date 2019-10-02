02.10.2019 05:00:00

Sam Lanahan Lecture, 3PM 10/13/2019 at Lattice Gallery, "The Evolution of Synthetic Lattices by Sam Lanahan" There is a new kind of Architecture for Everything

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Evolution of Synthetic Lattices by Sam Lanahan
10/13/2019, 3:00 PM at The Lattice Gallery, Lecture at Stone Soup
316 NW Broadway
Portland, OR 97209

Abstract
Historically, the application of geometric principles has proven to be a simpler, more elegant and an infinitely more economical way of extending existing materials than the quest to discover and develop whole new classes of raw materials themselves. There is a long history of applying geometry to achieve optimal structural solutions. Against this evolutionary backdrop, the C6XTY lattice becomes one milestone in a natural progression.

We can now build in tension – 'no more stone piling'. The components are easy to mass produce, the structure is supremely economical in the use of materials and facilitates limitless flights of fancy and individual expression. Buckminster Fuller invented what is commonly known as the geodesic dome. Kenneth Snelson is the rightful progenitor of the 'continuous tension/discontinuous compression' network. He was Fuller's protégé. Kenneth Snelson's art structures use straight slender compression elements in a tensile wire array-or 'tensegrity'.

The C6XTY lattice uses the same principles to construct a 3-dimensional tensile lattice that is easily constructed from two component parts. The Bucky Ball (soccer ball shape) is excellent for distributing compressive forces across its surface. Fuller described these as 'islands of compression.' The balls then are surrounded in a 'sea of tension.' Tension and compression are in a state of equilibrium. These two omni-present forces are what shape and provide stability to all structure. For architects, sculptors and visionaries this is an epic paradigm shift from stone piling to creating holistic habitats and yet unimagined forms woven from structural fabrics. See http://c6xty.com for the science behind and within Lanahan's lattices, known as "C6XTY."

Flextegrity, Inc. invested in the creation of prototypes for Lanahan's Lattices: C6XTY and FlexBox, and Flextegrity is presenting Mr. Lanahan's sculptures at The Lattice Gallery, opening October 3rd. This lecture is listed on the schedule for the 29th International Sculpture Conference and is open to the public. The Lattice Gallery in Portland, Oregon is next door to Stone Soup where there will be a reception in conjunction with the lecture. The first 50 people to arrive at the Lattice Gallery will receive a ticket for drinks and food at the lecture.

 

SOURCE Flextegrity, Inc.

