SMI 10’581 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 -0.2%  Dow 29’781 -0.6%  DAX 13’133 0.0%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.1%  Gold 1’886 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9105 -0.2%  Öl 43.4 -1.1% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2020 19:31:00

SAM by ZetrOZ is the New, Go-To, Cost-Effective Treatment for Knee Arthritis Pain

TRUMBULL, Conn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZetrOZ Systems, developers of Sustained Acoustic Medicine (SAM), a wearable, home-use, FDA-cleared bio regenerative medical device, announces that its product has been recognized as a cost-effective treatment for patients suffering from knee pain relating to arthritis in a recent research study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research. Over 60 million Americans suffer from arthritis-related pain and disability. For those seeking non-surgical and non-invasive treatment methods for reducing pain while improving function and quality of life, SAM is a promising alternative demonstrating improved clinical outcomes for patients.

Dr. George Lewis, CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, said, "We're glad to be able to offer a treatment solution that offers increased effectiveness in both efficacy and cost. ZetrOZ is committed to providing conservative treatment options to patients looking to achieve pain relief and functional gains without the need for surgery. The use of SAM has been adopted by many government healthcare networks such as the Veterans Administration and Department of Defense, and we look to expand access to all Americans in the private sector."

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research concluded that sustained acoustic medicine is a safe, effective, non-surgical and non-opioid treatment option for patients with arthritis pain. The study concluded that, "Based on accepted thresholds in determining the cost-effectiveness of therapies in treating knee osteoarthritis (OA), SAM, wearable home-use continuous long-duration ultrasound, appears to be a cost-effective therapy and should be considered when treating patients with knee OA."

Research and funding for the use of Sustained Acoustic Medicine for the treatment of knee arthritis pain are funded and supported by the National Institutes of Health.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact: melissapr@newswiremail.com

Related Images

the-sam-sport-wearable-ultrasound.jpg
The sam® Sport wearable ultrasound device delivers continuous-ultrasound energy to the joint for 4 hours per day. Halting inflammation, increasing cellular activity and reducing joint pain and stiffness.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sam-by-zetroz-is-the-new-go-to-cost-effective-treatment-for-knee-arthritis-pain-301175144.html

SOURCE ZetrOZ Systems

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 82.38
2.06 %
CieFinRichemont 77.22
1.98 %
Swiss Life Hldg 399.80
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 238.10
1.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 364.20
1.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 920.00
-0.65 %
Sika 231.00
-0.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.95
-1.29 %
Alcon 59.22
-2.15 %
Lonza Grp 587.00
-5.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:27
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 16% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:16
Positive Impfstoff-Nachrichten beflügeln SMI
06:00
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
16.11.20
Inflation Conundrum
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Moderna-Aktie springt nach oben: Positive Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - einfach lagerbar
Lonza-Aktie klettert: Moderna-Impfstoff kommt von Lonza im Wallis
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff: Dow letztlich kräftig im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiens Börsen legen bis zum Handelsende zu
Elon Musk auf Twitter: So knapp entkam Tesla einer Insolvenz
Roche kommt nach positiven CHMP-Empfehlungen zwei EU-Zulassungen näher - Roche-Aktie stabil
SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Zur Rose-Aktie steigt: Zur Rose offenbar für Betrieb von E-Rezept-Fachdienst in Deutschland ausgewählt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX kamen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit