09.04.2020 19:39:00

Salvation Army Thrift Stores Ask Customers to Stop Dropping Off Donations Outside Closed Stores and at Donation Bins

TORONTO, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Salvation Army thrift stores and donation centres have been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic and today the organization is asking the public to refrain from leaving donations outside closed stores and at donation bins.

"Although donations of gently-used clothing and household items cannot be accepted during the COVID-19 outbreak, they will be needed when Salvation Army thrift stores and donor welcome centres are able to reopen," says Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, territorial secretary for communications.

Dropping items off at donation bins or closed thrift stores is not only a health-and-safety hazard but items are often damaged by weather or stolen. In any case, what potentially could be used for good is lost.

"As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the need for affordable clothing and items for the house will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead," says Lt-Colonel Murray. "In the meantime, we are urging Canadians to please set aside their donations and bring them to a Salvation Army thrift store, welcome centre or donation bin, when we are safely able to reopen our facilities."

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

News releases, articles and updated information about COVID-19 can be found at www.Salvationist.ca/COVID19

A list of regional media representatives can be found at: https://salvationarmy.ca/news-and-media/media-contacts/

SOURCE The Salvation Army

