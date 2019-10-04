Salt Lake Community College sees higher enrollment with a strong increase in new students

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the 2019-2020 academic year well underway, Salt Lake Community College is experiencing an uptick in student enrollment and a dramatic increase in the number of new students attending the college.

For fall 2019, SLCC's total student headcount has increased 1.2% over enrollment in 2018 at 29,517 students. This figure includes 6,636 new students, representing an 8.8% increase over the prior year.

"For the past two years, SLCC staff have worked to streamline our recruitment and enrollment processes," said Dr. Charles Lepper, SLCC Vice President of Student Affairs. "As a result of that work, more and more students are coming to SLCC for the first time. This is an encouraging trend, and it's good to see so many turning to the college for the education and training we offer in a broad range of programs."

In addition to serving more new students, SLCC's latest enrollment figures show increases in the number of female students (1.1%), Latino/Hispanic students (2.9%) and students of color (0.7%).

"One of our institutional goals is to have our enrollment more closely reflect the population of the communities we serve, and we are proud to be the most diverse college in the state," said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. "As Salt Lake County becomes more diverse, it becomes increasingly important that minority populations be able to access higher education, and we do that by trying to remove the barriers to attending college. Our efforts in keeping college affordable and increasing our online class offerings help mitigate those barriers so all can participate in higher education if they choose."

Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest open-access college, educating and training Utah's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 11 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs.

SOURCE Salt Lake Community College