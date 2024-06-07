|
07.06.2024 14:18:13
SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Paper
SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has issued a new commercial paper of NOK 650,000,000.
Issue date: 14 June 2024
Maturity date: 13 September 2024
Coupon: 5.12 % p.a.
Manager: DNB Markets
For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
About SalMar
SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.
See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nachrichten zu SalMar ASAShs
|
13.05.24
|Ausblick: SalMar AS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SalMar AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: SalMar AS stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SalMar AS informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SalMar ASAShs
Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall Beni Huggel & François Bloch
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Beni Huggel, Fussball-Experte beim SRF.
⚽ Wird die Schweiz Europameister?
💼 Was macht Beni Huggel heute?
⚽ Ist eine Euphorie schon spürbar?
🥅 Wer wird der erste Schweizer Penalty Schütze?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI etwas fester -- DAX klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}