Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’272 0.3%  SPI 16’279 0.2%  Dow 38’886 0.2%  DAX 18’507 -0.8%  Euro 0.9699 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’042 -0.5%  Gold 2’334 -1.8%  Bitcoin 63’811 1.4%  Dollar 0.8952 0.6%  Öl 80.2 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171GameStop2274310Julius Bär10248496Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Swatch1225515
Top News
GameStop-Aktie schockt mit Verlust und Aktienverkauf - Roaring Kitty kündigt Livestream an
Merck-Aktie unbewegt: Merck will offenbar auf externe KI-Experten setzen - Kein Zukauf
S&P 500-Papier Allegion-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Allegion-Anleger freuen
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Rom äussert Bedenken über Lufthansa-Einstiegs bei Ita
Tesla-Aktie schwächelt: Tesla drosselt Autoproduktion in Grünheide
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

SalMar ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 3063956 / ISIN: NO0010310956]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.06.2024 14:18:13

SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Paper

finanzen.net zero SalMar ASAShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SalMar ASAShs
54.92 CHF -2.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has issued a new commercial paper of NOK 650,000,000.

Issue date: 14 June 2024
Maturity date: 13 September 2024
Coupon: 5.12 % p.a.
Manager: DNB Markets

For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Analysen zu SalMar ASAShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall Beni Huggel & François Bloch
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Beni Huggel, Fussball-Experte beim SRF.

⚽ Wird die Schweiz Europameister?
💼 Was macht Beni Huggel heute?
⚽ Ist eine Euphorie schon spürbar?
🥅 Wer wird der erste Schweizer Penalty Schütze?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall mit Beni Huggel & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
09:35 SG-Marktüberblick: 07. Juni 2024
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neuer Aufwärtsschub?
06.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
06.06.24 The CME FedWatch Tool Aggregated Enhancement, Explained
06.06.24 Wird die Schweiz Europameister? – BX Morningcall mit Beni Huggel & François Bloch
06.06.24 Goldpreis erreicht neue Höhen
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’740.94 19.75 YXSSMU
Short 13’038.93 13.31 UMBS6U
Short 13’479.18 8.97 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’277.13 07.06.2024 14:26:33
Long 11’735.27 19.44 77UBSU
Long 11’488.48 14.00 UBSTBU
Long 10’980.00 8.60
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie zieht an: Meyer Burger-Module erreichte höchste Kategorie in Zuverlässigkeitstests
Aktiensplit bei NVIDIA als Vorbild: Auch diese teuren Anteilsscheine könnten bald einen Aktiensplit durchführen
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Novartis-Aktie stabil: Novartis stellt Morphosys-Vorstand neu auf - MorphoSys-Aktie etwas fester
Julius Bär- und EFG-Aktien uneins: Reaktion auf Gerüchte um baldige Übernahme
NIO-Aktie sackt ab: NIO weitet Verluste deutlicher als erwartet aus - Umsatzrückgang
NVIDIA-Aktie unterbricht Rekordkurs: KI-Gigant mehr als drei Billionen Dollar wert
GameStop-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Neuer Squeeze bei Meme-Titel GameStop-Aktie voraus?
EZB senkt erstmals seit 2019 die Leitzinsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit