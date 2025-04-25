Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.04.2025 01:17:21

Sallie Mae Adds Daniel Greenstein And Gary Millerchip To Board Of Directors

SLM
18.36 CHF 16.25%
(RTTNews) - Sallie Mae (SLM) Friday announced that it has appointed Daniel Greenstein and Gary Millerchip to its board of directors, effective April 23. The new members bring extensive expertise in higher education and finance.

Greenstein is currently Managing Director of Higher Education at Baker Tilly. He previously served as Chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and held leadership roles at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr. Millerchip is Executive Vice President and CFO at Costco Wholesale. He formerly held senior leadership roles at Kroger Co. and previously spent over a decade at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

SLM closed Friday's trading at $27.75 down $0.39 or 1.39 percent on the Nasdaq.