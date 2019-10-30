+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 11:55:00

Salix Pharmaceuticals Announces Inaugural Scholarship Program To Commemorate Its 30th Anniversary

Applications For The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Will Be Accepted Beginning Nov. 1, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the start of the applications period for its inaugural Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, which will award a total of $100,000 in scholarships to ten outstanding students living with GI disease who are pursuing their higher education goals.

"At Salix, we are dedicated to continuous innovation in order to address the unmet needs of patients. We are honored to launch a scholarship program that is uniquely focused on helping students who are living with a GI disease," said Nicola Kayel, vice president of Marketing, Salix Pharmaceuticals.

To apply for the scholarship, a student is required to write an essay that describes the impact having a diagnosed GI condition has had on his or her life, as well as the role that a health care provider played in helping to treat the condition. Scholarships are open to school applicants or current attendees of a two- or four-year college, university, or an advanced (post-high school) vocational or technical school, and are available in four categories:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing undergraduate degrees
  • Graduate Scholar Awards for students pursuing graduate degrees
  • Working Parent's Scholar Award for students who are parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees
  • Single Parent's Scholar Awards for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees

Students can apply for the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program beginning Nov. 1, 2019 through March 1, 2020. Winners will be announced in May 2020. To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, please visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Scholarship program is funded through the Bausch Foundation, which was established in 2017 to improve the lives of patients globally by providing access to safe, effective medicines and by financially supporting health care education and causes around the world.

About Salix
Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm healthcare providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual or quarterly report and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-looking statements, including that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Bausch Health believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

SAL.0199.USA.19
©2019 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-1198

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)



Karen Paff


karen.paff@salix.com


(908) 927-1190

 

 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-pharmaceuticals-announces-inaugural-scholarship-program-to-commemorate-its-30th-anniversary-300947754.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

