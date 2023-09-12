Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.09.2023 08:00:00

Salipro Biotech enters into research collaboration with Sumitomo Pharma to advance a drug discovery program

The collaboration leverages Salipro Biotech’s unique expertise and its Salipro® platform technology to stabilize a challenging drug target to investigate the pharmacological characteristics of a compound from Sumitomo Pharma’s discovery program.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swedish biotech company Salipro Biotech AB today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. to reveal the mechanism of action and pharmacological characterization of a drug candidate.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Salipro Biotech will utilize its unique expertise in stabilizing challenging membrane proteins such as GPCRs, ion channels and transporters via its proprietary Salipro® technology platform to advance a Sumitomo Pharma’s drug discovery program by characterizing a drug candidate with the desired therapeutic properties against a selected target.

"We are excited to be working with Sumitomo Pharma to investigate this drug candidate and its mechanism of action,” said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "Our distinct expertise and proprietary technology platform unlock novel drug targets that were previously considered too challenging to identify. By combining our expertise with Sumitomo Pharma’s advanced capabilities in CNS drug discovery and development, we aim to shed light on the therapeutic potential of a drug candidate.”

"Collaborating with Salipro Biotech represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate our understanding of the mechanism of action of our novel drug candidate,” said Isao Shimizu, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Head of Drug Research Division, Senior Executive Research Director, Sumitomo Pharma. "We look forward to working together to investigate its pharmacological characteristics.”

About Salipro Biotech AB

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

Press contact:

Salipro Biotech AB
Jens Frauenfeld
CEO
+46 (0)700 520 421
jens.frauenfeld@salipro.com
https://www.salipro.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salipro-biotech
Twitter: https://twitter.com/saliprobiotech


