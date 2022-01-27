SMI 12’095 1.3%  SPI 15’351 1.3%  Dow 34’168 -0.4%  DAX 15’459 2.2%  Euro 1.0386 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’165 2.1%  Gold 1’820 -1.5%  Bitcoin 33’753 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9237 0.0%  Öl 89.8 2.0% 
Salesforce Aktie
27.01.2022 01:00:00

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Narrative Science Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Salesforce
193.26 CHF -10.78%


SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Narrative Science. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Narrative Science is a global leader in data storytelling technologies and is now part of the Tableau team. Narrative Science's data storytelling technology automates the analysis, build, and communication of insights from data in a modern, easy-to-use narrative format that people can understand.

Salesforce granted a total of 53,846 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 55 Narrative Science employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-narrative-science-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301469200.html

SOURCE Salesforce

