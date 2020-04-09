09.04.2020 02:15:00

Sales Transformation With Remote Teams

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gig Economy Group and Kineviz join forces to bring unprecedented tools and solutions to help remote sellers in today's new COVID-19 reality.

The Gig Economy Group, Inc. today announced its partnership with Kineviz, the maker of GraphXR, a visual analytics platform that delivers unprecedented speed, power, and fluidity to anyone working with connected, high-dimensional big data — providing line of sight to millions of sales interactions in real-time.

"In-person selling is no longer available to those who are focused on keeping sales going during these tough times. This requires sales and businesses to pivot and adapt to new "work-from-home" techniques," says Dave Toole, CEO of The Gig Economy Group. "Moving from ad hoc coordination to repeatable processes is critical."

Remote selling is new to big as well as small businesses, including contractors like real estate agents, life insurance people, distributors, sellers, etc. Getting up to speed and getting to best-in-class performance will determine who wins in this new economy.

A case in point: One of The Gig Economy Group's customers found that as a direct result of implementing the GEG app, first dollar sold in the first 30 days went from 5% of new remote workers to 22%. They also found a remarkable decrease in churn.

Advancing the skills and results of remote workers will be vital as companies adjust to the new challenges and realities of a business environment dramatically changed by COVID-19.

Data from the GEG app is stored in a Neo4j database and visualized in Kineviz's GraphXR. The graph data model provides insights from the GEG app. It shows how a new seller (dot in the middle) using the GEG Platform has been effectively onboarded and provided best-in-class training, coaching, and mentoring to always have 10 fresh contacts that they are continually communicating with (teal dots). The platform delivers best practices messaging, content, and approaches unique to each contact. This personalized content is delivered by the app at the right time and guides the seller to impart the most salient information to move their prospects/customers down the funnel to close (orange dots)—bringing the remote worker to best in class performance in real-time.

ABOUT THE GIG ECONOMY GROUP

The Gig Economy Group (GEG) provides an AI-powered Business Transformation Platforms to Gig Economy Networks. This platform enables large, global, independent sellers to accelerate sales and improve sales team effectiveness by making smarter, actionable decisions resulting in significantly increased revenues. GEG's recommendation engine delivers precision guided selling advice, continual coaching, mentoring, and sharing of best practices.

ABOUT KINEVIZ

Kineviz is the company that brought GraphXR to the marketplace. GraphXR is a visual analytics platform that delivers unprecedented speed, power, and fluidity to anyone working with connected, high-dimensional, and big data. Its interactive, design accelerates time to insight while enabling analysts and business users to make needle-in-haystack discoveries that evade traditional analytic workflows.

Kim@gigeconomygroup.com
(775)772-8688

Sony@kineviz.com
(415)598-9345)

Related Images

kinevizs-graphxr.png 
Kineviz's GraphXR
Neo4j database visualized in Kineviz's GraphXR

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-transformation-with-remote-teams-301037917.html

SOURCE Gig Economy Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 411.90
0.86 %
Nestle 104.20
0.29 %
Sika 162.75
-0.03 %
Alcon 49.77
-0.38 %
The Swatch Grp 201.80
-0.39 %
LafargeHolcim 36.59
-1.93 %
CS Group 8.16
-1.95 %
ABB 17.21
-2.27 %
UBS Group 9.27
-2.40 %
Swisscom 519.60
-4.94 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.04.20
Ruhe vor dem Sturm am Ölmarkt
08.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08.04.20
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08.04.20
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
07.04.20
Policy Analysis Through the Lens of Phase Transitions
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
Tesla-Aktie letztlich freundlich: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
Microsoft als beste Tech-Aktie: Trotz oder gerade wegen Pandemie ein Profiteur?
poenina-Aktie zieht an: poenina steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich - Fusion mit Caleira geplant
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bau Gewinne bis zum Handelsende aus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verbucht. Die Wall Street zeigte sich hingegen im Plus. In Fernost kamen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB