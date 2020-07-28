Sales to 300 mm Wafer Market Boosts Picosun to new Record in Q2/2020

ESPOO, Finland, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, leading supplier of AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating equipment and solutions, reports record sales during the second quarter of 2020. Especially the Group's 300 mm production ALD technology was well welcomed by customers.

Total order intake in the second quarter of 2020 was 11,6 M€ and total net sales 9,8 M€. Picosun's first quarter of 2020 was also successful. Order intake during the first half of the year was 22,3 M€ which resulted in 137% growth compared to the same period last year, and net sales was 20,5 M€, resulting in 51% growth.

Photonics market, including applications in lighting, optoelectronics, displays and sensors, was one of the key drivers behind Picosun's growth. Picosun has dedicated a lot of work to developing turn-key industrial ALD solutions specifically for wafer sizes up to 200 mm. Photonics, sensor and lighting device manufacturers typically operate on these wafer sizes, and Picosun's solutions have been sought after amongst these industries. Picosun has also entered the 300 mm production ALD market and has received first pilot orders for its novel 300 mm manufacturing solutions.

"I am very pleased of this excellent growth during the first half of 2020. We have managed well, even despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak earlier in the spring, and our customers have trust on us. We are happy to report several return customers as well as various multiple ALD system sales to the same customer. Our strategy to focus on industrial customers and large scale manufacturing is bearing fruit and interest towards our production ALD solutions is booming. Development and optimization of novel manufacturing ALD technologies for even bigger markets is proceeding and we are eagerly waiting to launch these disruptive solutions to the public later this year," states Mr. Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

