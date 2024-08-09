Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Global Ports Holdings Aktie [Valor: 36614821 / ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390]
09.08.2024 12:35:33

Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP

Global Ports Holdings
3.00 GBP -4.46%
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP

09-Aug-2024 / 11:35 GMT/BST

 

Global Ports Holding PLC

(“GPH” or the “Company”)

Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP

 

Further to the second issue of new ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of GPH under its Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP Shares”) announced on 18 July 2024, the Company today announces that LTIP Shares have been sold by PDMRs in the unconditional cash offer (the “Offer”) by Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş (“GIH”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Global Ports Holding B.V. (“GPH BV”) for the entire issued and unissued share capital of the Company (excluding any shares in the Company already held by GIH or GPH BV).

The number of LTIP Shares sold by each PDMR in the Offer, including LTIP Shares issued in August 2023, is set out in the table below and is the total number of LTIP Shares held in each case. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found at the end of this announcement.

PDMR

Number of LTIP Shares sold in Offer

Ece Gürsoy

 95,9171

Jan Fomferra

90,000

Stephen Xuereb

 87,4561

Javier Rodriguez

 57,1601

Michael John Maura

 51,2001

Aziz Güngör

 41,2001
  1. Includes LTIP Shares issued in August 2023.

 

  • The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary
  • For further information:
  • Global Ports Holding PLC
  • Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary
  • Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354
  • Website: www.globalportsholding.com/investors/

 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a)

Name

Ece Gürsoy

2

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Legal Officer of GPH

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Global Ports Holding PLC

(b)

LEI

213800BMNG6351VR5X06

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 

 

 ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 95,917 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

£3.13 per share

95,917 ordinary shares

 

(d)

Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices

N/A

(e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

        

(a)

Name

Jan Fomferra

        

2

Reason for the notification

        

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer of GPH

        

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

        

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

        

(a)

Name

Global Ports Holding PLC

        

(b)

LEI

213800BMNG6351VR5X06

        

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

        

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

        

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 90,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP

        

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

£3.13 per share

90,000 ordinary shares

 

        

(d)

Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices

N/A

        

(e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

        

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

        

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

        

(a)

Name

Stephen Xuereb

        

2

Reason for the notification

        

(a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer of GPH

        

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

        

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

        

(a)

Name

Global Ports Holding PLC

        

(b)

LEI

213800BMNG6351VR5X06

        

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

        

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

        

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 87,456 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP

        

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

£3.13 per share

87,456 ordinary shares

 

        

(d)

Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices

N/A

        

(e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

        

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

        

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

  

(a)

Name

Javier Rodriguez

  

2

Reason for the notification

  

(a)

Position/status

Regional Director, West Med & Asia

  

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

  

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  

(a)

Name

Global Ports Holding PLC

  

(b)

LEI

213800BMNG6351VR5X06

  

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 

 

 ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

 

  

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 57,160 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP

  

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

£3.13 per share

57,160 ordinary shares

 

  

(d)

Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices

N/A

  

(e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

  

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

  

 

 

 

  

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

    

(a)

Name

Michael John Maura

    

2

Reason for the notification

    

(a)

Position/status

Regional Director, Americas

    

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

    

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

    

(a)

Name

Global Ports Holding PLC

    

(b)

LEI

213800BMNG6351VR5X06

    

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

    

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 

 

 ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

    

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 51,200 ordinary shares (plus 4,200 ordinary shares issued in August 2023) of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP

    

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

£3.13 per share

51,200 ordinary shares

 

    

(d)

Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices

N/A

    

(e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

    

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

    

 

 

 

    

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

      

(a)

Name

Aziz Güngör

      

2

Reason for the notification

      

(a)

Position/status

Regional Director, East Med

      

(b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

      

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

      

(a)

Name

Global Ports Holding PLC

      

(b)

LEI

213800BMNG6351VR5X06

      

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

      

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

 

 

 ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

      

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of 41,200 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP

      

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

£3.13 per share

41,200 ordinary shares

 

      

(d)

Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices

N/A

      

(e)

Date of the transaction

2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

      

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

      
                             

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 339779
EQS News ID: 1965079

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

