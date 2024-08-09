Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Ece Gürsoy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Legal Officer of GPH
|
(b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Global Ports Holding PLC
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 95,917 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Prices(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.13 per share
|
95,917 ordinary shares
|
(d)
|
Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices
|
N/A
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 August 2024 (UK timezone)
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Jan Fomferra
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer of GPH
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Global Ports Holding PLC
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 90,000 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Prices(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.13 per share
|
90,000 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 August 2024 (UK timezone)
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Stephen Xuereb
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer of GPH
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Global Ports Holding PLC
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 87,456 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP
|
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Prices(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.13 per share
|
87,456 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 August 2024 (UK timezone)
|
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Javier Rodriguez
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Regional Director, West Med & Asia
|
|
(b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Global Ports Holding PLC
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
|
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 57,160 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Prices(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.13 per share
|
57,160 ordinary shares
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices
|
N/A
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 August 2024 (UK timezone)
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Michael John Maura
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Regional Director, Americas
|
|
|
(b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Global Ports Holding PLC
|
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
|
|
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 51,200 ordinary shares (plus 4,200 ordinary shares issued in August 2023) of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Prices(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.13 per share
|
51,200 ordinary shares
|
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices
|
N/A
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 August 2024 (UK timezone)
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Aziz Güngör
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Regional Director, East Med
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Global Ports Holding PLC
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of 41,200 ordinary shares of £0.01 each awarded under the LTIP
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Prices(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.13 per share
|
41,200 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, Prices
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2 August 2024 (UK timezone)
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|