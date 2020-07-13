JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first 5 months of 2020, the sales of Bugs Off® Pads in Ace Hardware Stores in Florida has exceeded the total sales of Bugs Off Pads in 2019.

"We were surprised," states Don Meyns, president of Awesome Products Corp., the manufacturer of Bugs Off® Pads. "With the state of Florida on lockdown for Covid 19 and people not driving to work, the beaches, vacations, amusement parks, etc., we thought sales would plummet. We cut back drastically on advertising. But the opposite happened. Sales are through the roof! We can only attribute it to word of mouth advertising from previous buyers for the success of the brand."

Bugs Off® Pads are different from other bug removal products on the market for two reasons: 1 – They are safe for all vehicle surfaces including graphics and the plastics so prevalent on cars today, and 2 – they clean using only car wash soap & water; no chemicals needed!

Awesome Products Corp. is seeking to expand distribution into Ace Hardware Stores in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and other states where bugs are a problem for drivers.

Founded in 1996, Awesome Products Corp. is an SBA certified veteran owned business and manufacturers all its products here in the USA. It is known for providing the finest, most effective cleaning products for aircraft, ships, boats, cars, trucks, and RVs.

Awesome Products Corp. has extensive experience in the field of effective, eco-friendly cleaners that are made in the USA. They are the manufacturer of BOSS Aircraft Cleaning Pads and Aircraft Cleaning Kits, Bugs Off® Pads, and The Brake Dust Eraser®.

Contact: Don Meyns website: www.bugsoffpads.com Office 904-280-1499 email: 243328@email4pr.com Mobile 904-592-9022







View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sales-of-bugs-off-pads-exceed-expectations-in-ace-hardware-stores-301091852.html

SOURCE Awesome Products Corp.