28.03.2020 01:00:00

Sales and Service Departments Open at Thurmont, MD Dealer

THURMONT, Md., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing across the nation, federal and state governments are working hard to stop the spread of the pandemic. Steps they have taken include closing non-essential businesses and schools, as well as limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. While all shopping malls and entertainment venues have been closed across the state of Maryland, individuals in need of vehicle repairs and maintenance or a new car can trust that Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Thurmont will remain open and take steps to keep customers safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The Thurmont dealership carries more than 350 new Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles in its inventory, with the Jeep Wrangler being the most popular model. If shoppers are in need of a new vehicle, they can rest assured that Criswell CDJR of Thurmont is following CDC and EPA recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly and practicing social distancing. The Thurmontdealership's service center also remains open during the COVID-19 outbreak and actively works toward maintaining a clean and Coronavirus-free workspace.

The Criswell CDJR of Thurmont website is a great resource for car shopping. Users can view the dealership's new, used and commercial inventory and view specs and features specific to each model. In order to help keep customers informed about models on its lot, the dealership provides informative model research on vehicles in its inventory, like the 2020 Jeep Wrangler and 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

Parties interested in perusing the Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram inventory can head to https://www.criswelljeepramofthurmont.com/ or call the dealership at 888-253-8025 to talk with a member of the sales team. Because the COVID-19 situation is fluid and always changing, remember to contact the dealership before visiting. Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Thurmont is located at 104 Frederick Road in Thurmont.

 

SOURCE Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Thurmont

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
27.03.20
Gold vor größtem Wochengewinn seit mehr als 11 Jahren
27.03.20
SMI vor wichtiger Phase
27.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel? / Roche – Aufwärtskorrektur
26.03.20
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV
26.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
mehr
Noch keine Entwarnung nach starken Gewinnen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bitcoin wird die 20'000 US-Dollar-Marke bald wieder übersteigen
SMI und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Gewinnen
Schwankungen bleiben: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- US-Börsen klettern bis Handelsschluss deutlich -- Asiens Indizes beenden Handel tiefer
"Wendepunkt": Goldman Sachs empfiehlt, Gold zu kaufen
Novartis tritt Corona-Konsortium bei - Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Roche kommt mit Grippe-Mittel Xofluza in den USA voran
Zur Rose-Aktie bricht ein: Zur Rose lanciert Wandelanleihe über 175 Millionen Franken
Valora führt Kurzarbeit ein und streicht Dividende - Aktie verliert deutlich
Experten raten: Langzeitanleger sollten trotz Bärenmarkt investiert bleiben
Italienische Forscher identifizieren neue SARS-CoV-2-Genvarianten, die Anhaltspunkte für die Epidemiologie des Coronavirus liefern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und das deutsche Börsenbarometer haben sich schwächer ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Auch an den US-Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts. In Asien hingegen verbuchten die Indizes am letzten Handelstag der Woche Aufschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB