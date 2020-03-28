Sales and Service Departments Open at Thurmont, MD Dealer

THURMONT, Md., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing across the nation, federal and state governments are working hard to stop the spread of the pandemic. Steps they have taken include closing non-essential businesses and schools, as well as limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. While all shopping malls and entertainment venues have been closed across the state of Maryland, individuals in need of vehicle repairs and maintenance or a new car can trust that Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Thurmont will remain open and take steps to keep customers safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The Thurmont dealership carries more than 350 new Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge vehicles in its inventory, with the Jeep Wrangler being the most popular model. If shoppers are in need of a new vehicle, they can rest assured that Criswell CDJR of Thurmont is following CDC and EPA recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly and practicing social distancing. The Thurmontdealership's service center also remains open during the COVID-19 outbreak and actively works toward maintaining a clean and Coronavirus-free workspace.

The Criswell CDJR of Thurmont website is a great resource for car shopping. Users can view the dealership's new, used and commercial inventory and view specs and features specific to each model. In order to help keep customers informed about models on its lot, the dealership provides informative model research on vehicles in its inventory, like the 2020 Jeep Wrangler and 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

Parties interested in perusing the Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram inventory can head to https://www.criswelljeepramofthurmont.com/ or call the dealership at 888-253-8025 to talk with a member of the sales team. Because the COVID-19 situation is fluid and always changing, remember to contact the dealership before visiting. Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Thurmont is located at 104 Frederick Road in Thurmont.

SOURCE Criswell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Thurmont